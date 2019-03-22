QUALCOMM INVESTIGATION UPDATE by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of QUALCOMM Incorporated - QCOM

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF continues its investigation into QUALCOMM Incorporated
(NasdaqGS: QCOM).
In January 2017, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) filed suit
against the Company for anti-competitive trade practices alleging that
it maintained a monopoly over chips for mobile phones using policies
that violated industry agreements by demanding high fees from customers
to license its standard essential patents (“SEPs”) to buy its chips,
refusing to license its SEPs to competitors, and entering into an
exclusivity contract with Apple preventing other chip suppliers from
working with it. The Court granted the FTC’s motion for partial summary
judgment finding that industry agreements required Qualcomm to license
its SEPs to modem chip suppliers, noting that both its own practices and
statements emphasized in prior litigation contradict its present
position that the industry agreements permit it to discriminate against
component suppliers.
The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for
failing to disclose material information regarding the above trade
practices, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the court in
that case denied the Company’s motion to dismiss, allowing the case to
move forward.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Qualcomm’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to Qualcomm’s shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190322005479/en/