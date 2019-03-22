Log in
QUALCOMM INVESTIGATION UPDATE by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of QUALCOMM Incorporated - QCOM

0
03/22/2019 | 10:52pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF continues its investigation into QUALCOMM Incorporated (NasdaqGS: QCOM).

In January 2017, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) filed suit against the Company for anti-competitive trade practices alleging that it maintained a monopoly over chips for mobile phones using policies that violated industry agreements by demanding high fees from customers to license its standard essential patents (“SEPs”) to buy its chips, refusing to license its SEPs to competitors, and entering into an exclusivity contract with Apple preventing other chip suppliers from working with it. The Court granted the FTC’s motion for partial summary judgment finding that industry agreements required Qualcomm to license its SEPs to modem chip suppliers, noting that both its own practices and statements emphasized in prior litigation contradict its present position that the industry agreements permit it to discriminate against component suppliers.

The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information regarding the above trade practices, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the court in that case denied the Company’s motion to dismiss, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Qualcomm’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Qualcomm’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Qualcomm shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-qcom/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
