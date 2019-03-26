Log in
Qualcomm : ALJ Rules in Favor of Qualcomm in Patent Infringement Case Against Apple at the U.S. International Trade Commission

03/26/2019 | 09:36pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (Nasdaq: QCOM) today announced that ITC Administrative Law Judge MaryJoan McNamara issued a Notice of Issuance of Initial Determination (ID) on Violation of Section 337 in ITC Investigation No. 337-TA-1093 finding that Qualcomm's U.S. Patent No. 8,063,674 ('674) is valid and infringed by Apple. Judge McNamara indicated she will recommend that the Commission issue a Limited Exclusion Order barring the importation of infringing products  into the United States, and a Cease and Desist Order barring Apple from making further sales in the United States of infringing Apple products that have already been imported and to halt the marketing, advertising, demonstration, warehousing of inventory for distribution and use of those imported products in the United States. Her complete recommendation on remedy is forthcoming.

"We are pleased that today ITC Judge McNamara found that Apple-designed processors infringe our '674 patent and will be recommending an import ban and cease and desist order to the Commission," said Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel for Qualcomm. "The innovations we contribute to the iPhone extend well beyond a single component and Judge McNamara's decision, along with recent infringement rulings in other U.S. and foreign courts, affirm the value of our technologies."

The '674 patent, found to be infringed by Apple, improves power management in processor circuitry to reduce power consumption and improve battery life in mobile devices. Qualcomm accused circuitry in the Apple-designed A10, A11 and A12 application processors used widely in Apple devices, including in iPhones from the iPhone 7 through the most recently released models.

Judge McNamara's ID and recommendation on remedy will be considered by the full Commission and a Final Determination is expected by July 26, 2019.

Also today, the U.S. ITC issued a Notice of Final Determination in ITC Investigation No. 337-TA-1065. The Commission's decision is inconsistent with the recent unanimous jury verdict finding infringement of the same patent after Apple abandoned its invalidity defense at the end of trial. We will seek reconsideration by the Commission in view of the jury verdict.

In the past six months, courts in China and Germany have ruled that Apple is infringing additional Qualcomm non-standard essential patents and issued injunctions on infringing devices.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Qualcomm Contacts:
Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications
Phone: 1-858-845-5959
Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Christie Thoene, Public Affairs
Phone:  1-858-845-5959
Email: publicaffairs@qualcomm.com

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations
Phone:  1-858- 658-5431
Email: ir@qualcomm.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alj-rules-in-favor-of-qualcomm-in-patent-infringement-case-against-apple-at-the-us-international-trade-commission-300819155.html

SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
