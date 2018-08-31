Qualcomm : Announces Final Results of Tender Offer

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced the final results of its "modified Dutch auction" tender offer, which expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on August 27, 2018.

Qualcomm has accepted for purchase 76,204,697 shares of its common stock at a price of $67.50 per share, for an aggregate cost of approximately $5.1 billion, excluding fees and expenses relating to the tender offer. These shares represent approximately 5.2 percent of the shares outstanding.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as dealer manager for the tender offer. Stockholders who have questions or would like additional information about the tender offer may contact the information agent for the tender offer, Georgeson LLC at (800) 561-2871 (toll free) or by email at QCOM@Georgeson.com.

