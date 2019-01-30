Log in
QUALCOMM (QCOM)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/30 04:36:34 pm
50.62 USD   +2.47%
Qualcomm : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

01/30/2019 | 04:24pm EST

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced results for its fiscal first quarter ended December 30, 2018.

'Our fiscal first quarter results reflected continued strength in our semiconductor business, driven by strong product leadership and operating expense management,' said Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. 'We continue to execute on our strategic objectives, including driving the global transition to 5G, protecting the established value of our technology and inventions and expanding into new industries and product categories.'

Complete Press Release

Disclaimer

Qualcomm Inc. published this content on 30 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2019 21:23:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 557 M
EBIT 2019 4 772 M
Net income 2019 3 355 M
Debt 2019 9 761 M
Yield 2019 5,05%
P/E ratio 2019 18,09
P/E ratio 2020 14,64
EV / Sales 2019 3,38x
EV / Sales 2020 3,13x
Capitalization 59 784 M
Technical analysis trends QUALCOMM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 67,1 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven M. Mollenkopf Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cristiano R. Amon President
Jeffrey William Henderson Non-Executive Chairman
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary Gendron Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALCOMM-11.02%59 784
CISCO SYSTEMS6.07%206 634
NOKIA OYJ13.32%36 773
ERICSSON AB2.95%29 545
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS0.59%18 920
HARRIS CORPORATION5.97%18 263
