Qualcomm : Announces Industry's First Mobile Platform with Integrated 5G

At Mobile World Congress, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), announced the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Mobile Platform with 5G integrated into a System-on-Chip (SoC). The Company builds on its 5G leadership with the Snapdragon X50 and X55 5G modems and RF front-end (RFFE) solutions by offering a newly integrated Snapdragon 5G mobile platform, which reinforces the Company's role in providing the global mobile ecosystem with the flexibility and scalability needed for broad and fast 5G adoption.OEMs will be able to utilize the investments made on the Snapdragon X50 and X55 modems to enable accelerated commercialization on the new integrated 5G platform.

'Our R&D and leading mobile platforms enable phone manufacturers to innovate and scale groundbreaking products globally,' said Cristiano Amon, president, Qualcomm Incorporated. 'The integration of our breakthrough 5G multimode modem and application processing technologies into a single SoC is a major step in making 5G more widely available across regions and tiers following the wave of flagship 5G devices from the more than 20 OEMs and 20 mobile operators who have committed to launching 5G networks and mobile handsets based on our 5G modems this year.'

The new integrated mobile platform is the first in a roadmap of software-compatible 5G mobile platforms and takes advantage of our newly announced second-generation 5G mmWave antenna module and sub-6 GHz RFFE components and modules. The comprehensive 5G modem-to-antenna solution is designed to enable device makers to quickly and cost-effectively develop 5G smartphones for virtually any 5G network or region in the world.

The new integrated Snapdragon 5G mobile platform features Qualcomm® 5G PowerSave technology to enable smartphones with the battery life users expect today. Qualcomm 5G PowerSave builds on connected-mode discontinuous reception (C-DRX, a feature in 3GPP specifications) along with additional techniques from Qualcomm Technologies to enhance battery life in 5G mobile devices - making it comparable to that of Gigabit LTE devices today. Qualcomm 5G PowerSave is also supported in the Snapdragon X50 and X55 5G modems, which are expected to power the first waves of 5G mobile devices introduced this year.

The new integrated Snapdragon 5G mobile platform is scheduled to sample to customers in the second quarter of 2019, with commercial devices expected in the first half of 2020.

This announcement follows the Company's recent 5G product updates:

