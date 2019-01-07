Log in
Qualcomm : Announces Multi-Tiered 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms

01/07/2019

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today introduced its 3rd Generation Qualcomm® SnapdragonAutomotive Cockpit Platforms, with a new tiering system comprised of Performance, Premiere and Paramount classes for the entry level, mid-tier and super computing platforms, respectively. The automotive industry is evolving at an unprecedented pace of innovation driven by the adoption of new technology.  To keep up with this pace, and to help our automotive customers meet the evolving needs of consumers for all vehicle classes, Qualcomm Technologies offers the new, fully scalable 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, which are designed with a modular architecture to allow automakers to deliver a variety of customizable options for their consumers.  As the automotive industry's first-announced scalable artificial intelligence (AI)-based platforms, the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms are designed to transform in-vehicle experiences, supporting higher levels of computing and intelligence needed for advanced capabilities featured in next generation vehicles, including highly intuitive AI experiences for in-car virtual assistance, natural interactions between the vehicle and driver, and contextual safety use cases.  Utilizing precise positioning for enhanced navigation solutions, and cutting-edge technologies for immersive audio and rich visual experiences, the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform is designed to unleash transformative experiences for the driver and passengers.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at

(https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2019/01/07/qualcomm-announces-multi-tiered-3rd-generation-snapdragon-automotive)

About Qualcomm
Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world computes, connects and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's websiteOnQ blogTwitter and Facebook pages.

Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Qualcomm Spectra, Adreno, Kryo, and Hexagon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.  

Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, Qualcomm AI Engine, Qualcomm Spectra, Qualcomm Adreno, Qualcomm Kryo, Qualcomm Hexagon, Qualcomm Vision Enhanced Precise Positioning solution and Qualcomm Secure Processing Unit are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm Contacts:
Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications
Phone:  1-858-845-5959
Email:  corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations
Phone:  1-858-658-4813
Email:  ir@qualcomm.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomm-announces-multi-tiered-3rd-generation-snapdragon-automotive-cockpit-platforms-300774000.html

SOURCE Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
