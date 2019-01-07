Qualcomm : Announces Multi-Tiered 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today introduced its 3rd Generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platforms, with a new tiering system comprised of Performance, Premiere and Paramount classes for the entry level, mid-tier and super computing platforms, respectively. The automotive industry is evolving at an unprecedented pace of innovation driven by the adoption of new technology. To keep up with this pace, and to help our automotive customers meet the evolving needs of consumers for all vehicle classes, Qualcomm Technologies offers the new, fully scalable 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, which are designed with a modular architecture to allow automakers to deliver a variety of customizable options for their consumers. As the automotive industry's first-announced scalable artificial intelligence (AI)-based platforms, the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms are designed to transform in-vehicle experiences, supporting higher levels of computing and intelligence needed for advanced capabilities featured in next generation vehicles, including highly intuitive AI experiences for in-car virtual assistance, natural interactions between the vehicle and driver, and contextual safety use cases. Utilizing precise positioning for enhanced navigation solutions, and cutting-edge technologies for immersive audio and rich visual experiences, the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform is designed to unleash transformative experiences for the driver and passengers.

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world computes, connects and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

