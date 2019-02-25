Qualcomm : Announces Quick Charge for Wireless Power and Introduces Qi Interoperability

At Mobile World Congress, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), announced Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ technology for wireless power, bringing its years of fast charging innovation to the wireless charging industry and helping consumers to wirelessly charge their devices quickly, safely and efficiently.

Characterized by fast and consistent mobile charging, the over 1,000 commercial Quick Charge technology-compatible mobile devices, accessories, and componentsare equipped with unique safety and intelligence features that are designed to minimize the amount of wasted energy and heat build-up on-device, and maximize the battery's lifespan, ultimately protecting and improving consumer's devices.

While wireless charging has become a popular charging option, the speed and efficiency of such products remains inconsistent. Further, wireless charging products have been introduced that claim Quick Charge support, when they have not passed through the required Quick Charge compliance process. In response to these issues, Qualcomm Technologies has expanded its compliancy program to include wireless charging pads powered by Quick Charge technology. This expansion includes forward and backward compatibility and helps enable high- and efficient- power transfer, for transmitter manufacturers to achieve truly fast wireless charging. Wireless charging pads powered by Quick Charge will work with the same Quick Charge 2.0, 3.0, 4 and 4+ adaptersthatmillions of users already have at home, work, and elsewhere. UL, a global safety science company and the first to administer the existing Quick Charge compliancy program, will expand testing to include Quick Charge for wireless power. Qualcomm Technologies is also welcomingthe first component vendor to the Quick Charge for wireless power program, Weltrend Semiconductor.

As part of the expanded compliancy program, additional testing will take place to ensure Quick Charge and Qi interoperability, aiming to provide consumers with a seamless wireless charging experience. The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), creators of the Qi global wireless charging standard, includes over 650 member companies and over 3,500 compliant products. Qi-Certified devices include a majority of the world's top selling smartphones, many powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ mobile platforms, with thousands of public charging stations deployed in restaurants, hotels, and airports, along with accessories available through traditional and online retail outlets.

'Qualcomm Technologies is proud to expand the Quick Charge compliance program to include Qi interoperability, as it will give consumers peace of mind that their Quick Charge enabled wireless charging pad has passed the rigorous tests established by both organizations. Further, we are pleased that Xiaomi, a longtime supporter of Quick Charge technology, has become the first company to deploy a compliant wireless power pad,' said George Paparrizos, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. 'Now in its fourth generation, Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ technology continues to be a leader in safety and efficiency, and we look forward to leading the fast-wireless power ecosystem.'

'Xiaomi uses Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ technology throughout our mobile device ecosystem to provide users with unbeatable charging speeds,' Yanteng Wang, lead of wireless charging, Xiaomi. 'We are excited to introduce Quick Charge protocol for wireless power in Mi Wireless Charging Pad, complementing our existing line-up of Quick Charge technology-certified wall and battery chargers, and providing our loyal customers the lowest charge times and maximum power efficiency possible across their charging options.'

'Qualcomm Technologies has been a key contributor to our rapidly growing ecosystem, collaborating with other innovators to bring fast charging and wireless charging together to ensure consumers get a superior charging experience,' Menno Treffers, chairman, Wireless Power Consortium. 'We have a shared mission and vision for developing standards that provide users with safe fast-charging solutions.'

A staple of Quick Charge technology includes its compliancy standards testing. As with all generations prior, consumers can look for the same Quick Charge branding with which they are already familiar to ensure that their Quick Charge for wireless adapters have been vetted through compliance testing to provide a consistent and safety-conscious experience. Qualcomm Technologies enforces Quick Charge brand compliance, working with retailers to remove non-compliant accessories from their catalogs. Compliant products can be found within the Quick Charge Device List.

Quick Charge Ecosystem is the largest fast-charging ecosystem based on Qualcomm Technologies Research review of available Quick Charge devices and accessories as compared to other individual fast charging technologies.

