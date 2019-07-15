Qualcomm : Announces Snapdragon 855 Plus Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), unveiled the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Plus Mobile Platform, a follow on to the flagship Snapdragon 855 launching with leading OEMs globally, built for speed to support enhanced performance and deliver leading experiences in multi-gigabit 5G, gaming, AI and XR. The platform features a boost in performance that will raise gaming to the next level for a truly Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Elite Gaming experience-especially when gaming in the 5G arena.

'Snapdragon 855 Plus will raise the bar for elite gamers with the increase in CPU and GPU performance and elevate experiences for 5G, gaming, AI and XR, which is something our OEM customers look to us to deliver,' said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. 'Snapdragon 855 Plus is our most advanced mobile platform to date and will build upon the success of the 2019 Android flagship Snapdragon 855 5G mobile platform.'

Snapdragon 855 Plus with an integrated multi-gigabit Snapdragon X24 LTE 4G modem also supports 5G connectivity using the X50 5G modem and Qualcomm Technologies' RF Front-end solutions to deliver best-in-class cellular performance, superior coverage and all-day battery life in premium 5G devices. The platform also offers the following enhancements over Snapdragon

855:

Qualcomm® Kryo™ 485 CPU Prime core clock speed at up to 2.96GHz

Qualcomm® Adreno™ 640 GPU offers a 15% increase

Snapdragon 855 Plus includes many of the latest technologies and features from Qualcomm Technologies related to gaming, AI and XR, offering consumers outstanding performance for premium user experiences for the things they want to do most:

Gaming: Snapdragon 855 Plus is built for speed to support enhanced performance and deliver leading experiences in gaming. The Snapdragon Elite Gaming Experience gives you a competitive edge with a full suite of hardware and software features that are fully optimized for gaming, including the Vulkan 1.1 Graphics Driver that is 20% more power efficient than Open GL ES. The Snapdragon Elite Gaming Experience also features software enhancements such as Game Jank Reducer, Game Fast Loader, Game AntiCheat Extensions, and more.

AI: Experience ultra-responsive gaming with the 4th generation multi-core Qualcomm®

AI Engine, which offers a total capacity of more than 7 trillion operations per second (7

TOPs), providing a powerful blend of dedicated and programmable AI acceleration

XR: Experience immersive XR (virtual reality/augmented reality) easily with XR viewers that connect to a mobile device fueled by the Snapdragon 855 Plus with the 5G X50 modem, able to access blazing-fast, ultra-smooth 5G experiences.

Commercial devices based on Snapdragon 855 Plus are expected to be commercial 2H 2019. For full specifications on Snapdragon 855 Plus visit: https://www.qualcomm.com/products/snapdragon-855-plus-mobile-platform .

About Qualcomm