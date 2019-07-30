Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualcomm    QCOM

QUALCOMM

(QCOM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Qualcomm : Announces Strategic Cooperation with Tencent Games

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 04:15am EDT

Qualcomm Wireless Communications Technologies (China) Limited, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated announced today the cooperation with Tencent Games. The two companies have signed a nonbinding memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a strategic cooperation wherein they are expected to have comprehensive collaborations in the field of digital entertainment. The cooperation includes joint efforts anticipated to optimize future projects including Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ based mobile gaming devices, game content and performance optimizations, Snapdragon Elite Gaming enhancements, cloud gaming, AR/VR, 5G gaming use case developments and additional relevant technologies.

Steven Ma, Senior Vice President at Tencent, said: 'Tencent has worked closely with Qualcomm Technologies and we are very pleased that the strategic cooperation announced today has deepened and expanded the relationship between the two parties. We hope that fostering cooperation between both parties can utilize our respective technologies and R&D expertise to further innovate the game industry, thereby bringing better game quality and interactive experience to users.'

Frank Meng, Chairman of Qualcomm China, said: 'With 30 years of innovation under our belt, we're ushering in a new age of gaming. Mobile gaming, an important 5G use case, will soon take advantage of the next generation of connectivity. Faster speeds, more bandwidth, and cutting edge ultra-low latency will support real-time, multi-player and immersive gaming experience. We look forward to this new cooperation with Tencent Games to enrich lives and transform gaming behaviors on a global scale.'

As mobile technologies evolve and consumer appetite for enhanced mobile gaming experiences grows, the need for stronger relationships across the mobile gaming industry is becoming even more important. By utilizing Qualcomm Technologies key products & technologies based on Snapdragon platforms, and Tencent's game development expertise & resources, both parties aim to develop popular, high quality games that can be experienced by consumers across a variety of Snapdragon platforms and devices. With the advent and integration of 5G applications marking the new generation of connectivity, the landscape of mobile gaming will forever be changed as real-time and immersive gaming becomes faster and more powerful.

About Qualcomm
Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT - including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Disclaimer

Qualcomm Inc. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 08:14:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUALCOMM
04:15aQUALCOMM : Announces Strategic Cooperation with Tencent Games
PU
03:29aQUALCOMM : Announces Strategic Cooperation with Tencent Games; - Cooperation Aim..
AQ
07/29U.S. firms see little clarity on Huawei as U.S.-China talks resume
RE
07/29MARKET SNAPSHOT: Is The Stock Market Set Up For Another Late-year Nose Dive?
DJ
07/26Intel Agrees to Sell Chip Assets to Apple, Posts Decline -- WSJ
DJ
07/24QUALCOMM : Introduces End-to-End Over-the-Air 5G mmWave Test Network in Europe t..
PU
07/24QUALCOMM : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
07/24QUALCOMM : What impact will 5G have on the IoT space?
PU
07/23U.S. tech cos asking White House to speed up Huawei exemptions process - Kudl..
RE
07/22Trump agrees to prompt responses to licence requests for Huawei sales
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 538 M
EBIT 2019 5 343 M
Net income 2019 5 713 M
Debt 2019 6 535 M
Yield 2019 3,37%
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,76x
EV / Sales2020 3,98x
Capitalization 91 141 M
Chart QUALCOMM
Duration : Period :
Qualcomm Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALCOMM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 85,83  $
Last Close Price 74,97  $
Spread / Highest target 53,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven M. Mollenkopf Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cristiano R. Amon President
Jeffrey William Henderson Non-Executive Chairman
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary Gendron Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALCOMM32.17%91 141
INTEL CORPORATION9.93%235 087
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%217 524
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS35.62%121 465
BROADCOM INC18.66%120 115
NVIDIA CORPORATION30.95%106 465
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group