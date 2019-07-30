Qualcomm : Announces Strategic Cooperation with Tencent Games

Qualcomm Wireless Communications Technologies (China) Limited, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated announced today the cooperation with Tencent Games. The two companies have signed a nonbinding memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a strategic cooperation wherein they are expected to have comprehensive collaborations in the field of digital entertainment. The cooperation includes joint efforts anticipated to optimize future projects including Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ based mobile gaming devices, game content and performance optimizations, Snapdragon Elite Gaming enhancements, cloud gaming, AR/VR, 5G gaming use case developments and additional relevant technologies.

Steven Ma, Senior Vice President at Tencent, said: 'Tencent has worked closely with Qualcomm Technologies and we are very pleased that the strategic cooperation announced today has deepened and expanded the relationship between the two parties. We hope that fostering cooperation between both parties can utilize our respective technologies and R&D expertise to further innovate the game industry, thereby bringing better game quality and interactive experience to users.'

Frank Meng, Chairman of Qualcomm China, said: 'With 30 years of innovation under our belt, we're ushering in a new age of gaming. Mobile gaming, an important 5G use case, will soon take advantage of the next generation of connectivity. Faster speeds, more bandwidth, and cutting edge ultra-low latency will support real-time, multi-player and immersive gaming experience. We look forward to this new cooperation with Tencent Games to enrich lives and transform gaming behaviors on a global scale.'

As mobile technologies evolve and consumer appetite for enhanced mobile gaming experiences grows, the need for stronger relationships across the mobile gaming industry is becoming even more important. By utilizing Qualcomm Technologies key products & technologies based on Snapdragon platforms, and Tencent's game development expertise & resources, both parties aim to develop popular, high quality games that can be experienced by consumers across a variety of Snapdragon platforms and devices. With the advent and integration of 5G applications marking the new generation of connectivity, the landscape of mobile gaming will forever be changed as real-time and immersive gaming becomes faster and more powerful.