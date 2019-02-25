Qualcomm : Announces The World's First Commercial 5G PC Platform

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), announced today at Mobile World Congress the PC industry's first commercial 5G PC Platform, the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8cx 5G compute platform. Featuring the groundbreaking second-generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G modem, the Snapdragon 8cx 5G platform will help PC manufactures take advantage of the global rollout of 5G networks. With the power and performance of a premium thin and light PC, the Snapdragon 8cx 5G will modernize how people connect, compute and communicate with their PCs. This new PC platform will impact consumers, small businesses the enterprise and those on-the-go, by enabling multi-gigabit connectivity, multi-day battery life* and performance computing in a modern device.

'Our platforms were the first to bring gigabit, and now multi-gigabit LTE to the PC,' said Alex Katouzian, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. 'We also brought multi-day battery life to the PC, and with the Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform, we innovate once again to bring the best of our computing and connectivity technologies into a single platform to modernize the enterprise.'

The Snapdragon 8cx 5G platform aims to modernize the PC industry by addressing the growing connectivity and performance needs of the modern workplace.

'The way people connect, work and play is evolving, and with the advent of 5G, connectivity will be even more important in driving the next wave of smart, personalized computing experiences,' said Johnson Jia, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Lenovo™ Intelligent Devices Group's Consumer PCs and Smart Devices. 'In collaboration with Qualcomm, we're excited to be the first to deliver a 5G connected PC with the Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform in early 2020. This new generation of smart PCs that will offer artificial intelligence, high performance, long battery life and always-on connectivity has the promise of enabling better, faster and more seamless experiences for consumers, small businesses and large enterprises.'

With extreme performance, extreme battery life, and extreme connectivity as design tenets, Qualcomm Technologies is bringing 7nm innovations to the PC. This combines smartphone-like capabilities with the power and performance of a premium thin and light PC to transform the computing experience and accelerate 5G commercial momentum and adoption in the modern workplace.

With the introduction of Snapdragon 8cx 5G, private 5G small-cell networks will proliferate in the enterprise. This will allow for a more security-rich, high-performance data link for the next generation of connected applications and experiences for the modern connected worker. These applications and experiences include cloud storage and computing, highly responsive multiplayer gaming, immersive 360-degree video and instant apps.

The second-generation commercial 5G modem is a true testament to the maturity and leadership of the Company's 5G technology. Coupled with the fastest Snapdragon platform ever, the Snapdragon 8cx 5G platform will allow customers to offer a powerful computing experience with multi-day battery life and multi-gigabit connectivity, in new thin, light and fanless designs for consumers, small business and the enterprise. Snapdragon 8cx 5G is currently sampling to customers and is expected to be in commercial devices late 2019.

*Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage, and other factors.

Always On, Always Connected PCs require network connectivity.

