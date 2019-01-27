Log in
QUALCOMM (QCOM)
Qualcomm : Appoints O.H. Kwon as Vice President and President of Qualcomm Korea

01/27/2019 | 07:09pm EST

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced the appointment of O.H. (Oh Hyung) Kwon as vice president and president of Qualcomm Korea YH. Kwon's appointment will be effective immediately and he will report directly to Jim Cathey, senior vice president and president of Qualcomm global business.

Kwon joined Qualcomm in 2007 as a regional sales manager for Korea. In 2012, Kwon moved to QCT Korea and served as senior director of Mobile and IoT Sales, and most recently as vice president of Sales. During his tenure at Qualcomm, he was instrumental in leading a strong engagement with key OEMs, driving new business opportunities and establishing excellent sales track record with his team. Prior to joining Qualcomm, Kwon was the handset vendor manager at Sprint Nextel, managing handset OEM relationships and device certification and commercial launch processes. Kwon's 24 years of experience as an international OEM sales expert include positions as VP & GM for the U.S. and Latin America at Yiso/Growell and as overseas sales manager for LG Electronics for the U.S. and Japan. Kwon holds an MBA with a focus on technology management from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor's degree from Yonsei University in Seoul, Korea.

'I am very pleased to announce the appointment of O.H. Kwon as president of Qualcomm Korea and someone who is familiar with the local and global mobile communication market,' said Cathey. 'We make long, industry changing bets on inventions that enable our customers to compete, innovate and grow globally. I am confident that with O.H.'s leadership and industry experience, he will bring new impetus to our business in Korea in support of mutual growth with our diverse partners.'

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT - including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitterand Facebookpages.

###

Disclaimer

Qualcomm Inc. published this content on 27 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2019 00:08:02 UTC
