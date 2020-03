By Colin Kellaher

Qualcomm Inc. on Tuesday said its board approved a 4.8% increase in the quarterly dividend to 65 cents from 62 cents.

The new payout, equal to $2.60 a year, represents an annual yield of about 3.58% based on Monday's closing price of $72.64, up from 3.41%.

The San Diego chip maker said the increase is effective for dividends payable after March 26.

