Qualcomm Inc.'s (QCOM) board has named the company's interim chief financial officer as Qualcomm's new CFO, the company said.

The company said Akash Palkhiwala will become finance chief and executive vice president. Mr. Palkhiwala joined the company in 2001 and has been CFO on an interim basis since August, Qualcomm said.

