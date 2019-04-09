Qualcomm : Brings Power Efficient Artificial Intelligence Inference Processing to the Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), announced that it is bringing the Company's artificial intelligence (AI) expertise to the cloud with the Qualcomm® Cloud AI 100. Built from the ground up to meet the explosive demand for AI inference processing in the cloud, the Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 utilizes the Company's heritage in advanced signal processing and power efficiency. With this introduction, Qualcomm Technologies facilitates distributed intelligence from the cloud to the client edge and all points in between.

