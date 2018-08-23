Qualcomm : C O R R E C T I O N -- Qualcomm Incorporated/

In the news release, Qualcomm and Datang Demonstrate World's First Multi-Chipset Vendor C-V2X Direct Communication Interoperability, issued 22-Aug-2018 by Qualcomm Incorporated over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the hyperlink above the boilerplates has been updated over what was originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Qualcomm and Datang Demonstrate World's First Multi-Chipset Vendor C-V2X Direct Communication Interoperability

--- Successful C-V2X radio chipset interoperability represents accelerating commercial readiness for automaker and infrastructure deployments beginning in 2019 ---

BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), and the Datang Telecom Group, also known as China Academy of Telecommunications Technology (CATT), today announced the first successful multi-chipset vendor interoperability of 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 14 C-V2X direct communications (PC5) Mode 4, which is also referred to as LTE-V2X. The successful cross-chipset interoperability test was held at Qualcomm Wireless Communication Technologies (China) Limited's laboratory in Beijing and utilized the Qualcomm® 9150 C-V2X chipset solution and Datang's LTE-V2X module, the DMD31, and represents the maturing state of C-V2X radio technology and applications to improve automotive safety, automated driving, and traffic efficiency. C-V2X is the only V2X communication technology based on the global 3GPP Release 14 specifications for PC5-based direct communications in the 5.9 GHz ITS spectrum where vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) messages for collision avoidance can be sent without any dependency on cellular operator network involvement. C-V2X is also the only V2X communication technology with an ongoing evolution designed to offer forward compatibility in implementation with 5G NR C-V2X.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at

(https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2018/08/22/qualcomm-and-datang-demonstrate-worlds-first-multi-chipset-vendor-c-v2x)

About Datang

Datang Telecom Technology & Industry Group is a high-tech company specializing in the development and production of equipment for electronic information systems. Datang was a main driver in the global standardization of 3G and 4G technologies and is a key contributor to the standardization of 5G technology. Datang was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Beijing. Datang telecom group was started the research on connected vehicles from 2011, and Datang is the key contributors on C-V2X standards and the leaders on C-V2X development. Currently Datang can provide C-V2X OBU/ RSU and chip level modules based on 3GPP R14 specification. For more information regarding Datang and its products, please visit www.datanggroup.cn.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset solution is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm Contacts:

Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications

Phone: 1-858-845-5959

Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

John Sinnott, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-858-658-4813

Email: ir@qualcomm.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomm-and-datang-demonstrate-worlds-first-multi-chipset-vendor-c-v2x-direct-communication-interoperability-300701343.html

SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated