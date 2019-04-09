Log in
Qualcomm : Enables Amazing Consumer Experiences with the New Snapdragon 730, 730G and 665 Mobile Platforms for High and Mid Tier Global Devices

04/09/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), announced that it has expanded its mobile roadmap in the 7 and 6 series to include the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 730, 730G and 665 Mobile Platforms. These platforms are designed to exceed customer expectations on delivering exciting experiences in artificial intelligence (AI), gaming, camera, and performance.

Qualcomm Contacts:
Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications
Phone: 1-858-845-5959
Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-858-658-1387
Email: ir@qualcomm.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomm-enables-amazing-consumer-experiences-with-the-new-snapdragon-730-730g-and-665-mobile-platforms-for-high-and-mid-tier-global-devices-300827738.html

SOURCE Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
