Qualcomm : Enables Amazing Consumer Experiences with the New Snapdragon 730, 730G and 665 Mobile Platforms for High and Mid Tier Global Devices

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), announced that it has expanded its mobile roadmap in the 7 and 6 series to include the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 730, 730G and 665 Mobile Platforms. These platforms are designed to exceed customer expectations on delivering exciting experiences in artificial intelligence (AI), gaming, camera, and performance.

