Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualcomm    QCOM

QUALCOMM

(QCOM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Qualcomm : Expands Ecosystem To Enable Next Gen Edge AI And Machine Learning For Cameras

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 07:31am EDT

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), announced today at the International Security Conference & Exposition, broad ecosystem support for the Qualcomm® Vision Intelligence Platforms. Leading OEMs, ODMs and ecosystem collaborators have integrated the platforms to deliver powerful computing for edge and on-device camera processing and machine learning, with exceptional thermal efficiency, across a wide range of IoT applications.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at

(https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2019/04/10/qualcomm-expands-ecosystem-enable-next-gen-edge-ai-and-machine-learning)

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world computes, connects and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Qualcomm, Kryo, Hexagon and Adreno are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform, Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK, QCS605, QCS603 Qualcomm AI Engine, Qualcomm Kryo, Qualcomm Hexagon and Qualcomm Adreno are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm Contacts:
Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications
Phone:  1-858-845-5959
Email:  corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-858- 658-5431
Email: ir@qualcomm.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomm-expands-ecosystem-to-enable-next-gen-edge-ai-and-machine-learning-for-cameras-300829518.html

SOURCE Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUALCOMM
07:31aQUALCOMM : Expands Ecosystem To Enable Next Gen Edge AI And Machine Learning For..
PR
07:09aQualcomm and Swisscom Bring 5G to Europe with the First-Announced Commercial ..
AQ
05:01aQUALCOMM : and Swisscom Bring 5G to Europe with the First-Announced Commercial S..
PR
04/09Qualcomm aims to take on Nvidia, Intel with new AI chips
RE
04/09Telco lobby urges EU lawmakers to spurn push for wifi car standard
RE
04/09QUALCOMM : Enables Amazing Consumer Experiences with the New Snapdragon 730, 730..
PR
04/09QUALCOMM : Brings Power Efficient Artificial Intelligence Inference Processing t..
PR
04/08QUALCOMM : ConVeX Participates in World's First Multi-Country Cross-Border C-V2X..
AQ
04/08ConVeX Participates in World's First Multi-Country Cross-Border C-V2X Demonst..
AQ
04/05QUALCOMM INC/DE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About