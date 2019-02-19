Qualcomm : Introduces New End-to-End Over-the-Air 5G Test Networks to Drive 5G Innovation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), today announced an expansion of its 5G test networks to include new end-to-end over-the-air (OTA) configurations for both millimeter wave (mmWave) and sub-6 GHz bands. Located at Qualcomm Technologies research and development (R&D) locations in San Diego, California and Bridgewater, New Jersey, the new 5G networks will enable Qualcomm Technologies to validate new 3GPP Release 16+ designs ahead of standardization, refine 5G algorithms and technologies to further improve performance, test and demonstrate emerging edge computing capabilities such as low-latency extended reality (XR), and demonstrate 5G capabilities not yet deployed. The test networks complement existing interoperability development testing (IoDT) and allow the company to gain extensive experience through OTA system-level validation of Qualcomm Technologies' advanced 5G R&D designs ahead of broader ecosystem collaborations.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at(https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2019/02/19/qualcomm-introduces-new-end-end-over-air-5g-test-networks-drive-5g)

