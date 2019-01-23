Qualcomm : Kerrisdale Capital Issues Negative Report on Qualcomm Incorporated

Log in
01/23/2019 | 09:31am EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerrisdale Capital, a private investment manager, has published a report explaining its short position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), a mobile chip maker facing regulatory headwinds that are likely to dismantle the company's largest source of profits – its patent-licensing business. The company is currently facing off in court against the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which has sued Qualcomm for engaging in anti-competitive and monopolistic tactics by exploiting its dominance in the chip market to extract unfair patent royalties. Kerrisdale believes that the resolution of this case, which should play out over the next several weeks, will substantially weaken Qualcomm's ability to charge customers the high licensing that have accounted for a majority of the company's historical profits.

Kerrisdale's full report can be found at https://kerr.co/qcom.

Kerrisdale has a short position in shares of Qualcomm and stands to benefit if its share price falls.

About Kerrisdale Capital

Kerrisdale Capital Management, LLC, is a fundamentally-oriented investment manager that focuses on long-term value investments and event-driven special situations.

Contact

Agnes Cao
Kerrisdale Capital
acao@kerrisdalecap.com
212-257-4385

Sahm Adrangi
Kerrisdale Capital
sadrangi@kerrisdalecap.com
212-792-9148

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kerrisdale-capital-issues-negative-report-on-qualcomm-incorporated-300782717.html

SOURCE Kerrisdale Capital Management, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
