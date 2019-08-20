Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualcomm    QCOM

QUALCOMM

(QCOM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Qualcomm : LG Reach New Patent-Licensing Deal -- 5th Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 01:53pm EDT

By Sarah E. Needleman

Qualcomm Inc. reached a new patent-licensing deal with LG Electronics Inc., securing its technology in a suite of wireless devices while federal regulators continue to scrutinize its business practices on antitrust grounds.

The San Diego chip maker said Tuesday the five-year agreement will allow South Korea's LG to develop and sell 3G, 4G and 5G single-mode and multimode smartphones. Although the deal's financial terms weren't disclosed, Qualcomm said it would earn royalties from LG and that the agreement is consistent with its established global licensing terms.

LG ranked as the ninth-largest smartphone company world-wide by shipments in the first half of the year, with 2.4% of the market, according to research firm IDC.

The deal is "a win for Qualcomm because it locks up one of the top 10 handset manufacturers in a more top-heavy market," IDC analyst Ryan Reith said. "There are fewer and fewer brands out there."

The agreement is also significant for LG because 5G represents a growth opportunity for smartphone makers, as the technology enables faster and more powerful connectivity than ever before.

Qualcomm last year said its newest chips were selected by multiple smartphone companies including LG, which launched its first 5G smartphone powered by Qualcomm's chips in May.

Ensuring U.S. companies such as Qualcomm lead the race to adopt 5G has become a priority of the Trump administration in recent months, as it looks to ward off competition from China.

Representatives for Qualcomm and LG declined to comment beyond the news release.

Qualcomm's deal with LG comes after a federal judge in May ruled that Qualcomm had unlawfully stifled competition in the market for wireless chips. The ruling followed a Federal Trade Commission investigation into Qualcomm's practices of demanding licensing agreements from companies purchasing its chips for use in wireless devices, and its refusal to issue licenses to other chip makers seeking to field competitive products. Qualcomm has appealed the ruling.

LG was among companies that during the FTC's case called Qualcomm's practices anticompetitive.

LG's licensing agreement with Qualcomm expired on Dec. 31, but the two parties had continued talks through this year on a new pact, according to court documents filed by LG.

The agreement with LG also comes months after Qualcomm settled a bruising patent-litigation fight with Apple Inc. that lasted more than two years and was costly in terms of legal fees and lost business. In that case, Qualcomm claimed Apple violated its patents by withholding royalty payments, while Apple argued Qualcomm had been overcharging for those patents for years.

Qualcomm shares rose 1.5% in midday trading Tuesday.

Write to Sarah E. Needleman at sarah.needleman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG ELECTRONICS INC. End-of-day quote.
QUALCOMM 1.72% 76.07 Delayed Quote.31.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUALCOMM
01:53pQUALCOMM : LG Reach New Patent-Licensing Deal -- 5th Update
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:57pQUALCOMM : And LGE Enter Into a New Global Patent License Agreement; 5-year agre..
AQ
12:57pQUALCOMM : Correction to Qualcomm, LG Reaching Licensing Deal
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:57aQUALCOMM : LG Reach New Patent-Licensing Deal -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:54aQUALCOMM : LG Reach New Patent-Licensing Deal -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:45aQUALCOMM : LG Reach New Patent-Licensing Deal -- Update
DJ
08:15aQUALCOMM : LG Electronics Ink Five-Year Patent License
DJ
07:31aQUALCOMM : and LGE Enter Into a New Global Patent License Agreement
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 19 299 M
EBIT 2019 4 642 M
Net income 2019 4 494 M
Debt 2019 6 821 M
Yield 2019 3,26%
P/E ratio 2019 18,9x
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,07x
EV / Sales2020 4,20x
Capitalization 91 016 M
Chart QUALCOMM
Duration : Period :
Qualcomm Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALCOMM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 80,39  $
Last Close Price 74,87  $
Spread / Highest target 53,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven M. Mollenkopf Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cristiano R. Amon President
Jeffrey William Henderson Non-Executive Chairman
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary Gendron Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALCOMM31.56%91 016
INTEL CORPORATION-0.92%211 449
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%208 263
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS29.97%116 329
BROADCOM INC9.64%110 975
NVIDIA CORPORATION27.93%104 005
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group