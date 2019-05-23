Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualcomm    QCOM

QUALCOMM

(QCOM)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/22 04:00:00 pm
69.31 USD   -10.86%
02:48aQUALCOMM : Loses Antitrust Ruling
DJ
01:41aARM supply halt deals fresh blow to Chinese tech giant Huawei
RE
05/22Japanese firms prefer to use 5G networks of domestic carriers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Qualcomm : Loses Antitrust Ruling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Tripp Mickle, Brent Kendall and Asa Fitch

A federal judge's ruling that Qualcomm Inc. unlawfully stifled competition in the market for wireless chips cast a new cloud over the tech giant and set the stage for further upheaval in its dealings with the world's smartphone makers.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh, who sided with the Federal Trade Commission in its antitrust suit against Qualcomm, delivered a major blow to a company that has been held up by the Trump administration as a keystone in U.S. technological competition with China.

The ruling directly targets the patent-licensing business that has been the San Diego-based company's biggest source of profit. It could lower costs for Apple Inc. and other smartphone makers that have complained Qualcomm's pricing tactics allowed it to profit off innovations, such as new displays or cameras, unrelated to its patents.

Those companies and Qualcomm have been battling over the costs of its technology at a time when the smartphone market has slowed, pressuring their profits.

The reversal comes a little more than a month after Qualcomm celebrated one of its largest triumphs: a deal with Apple that ended years of bitter litigation and positioned it to supply critical chips for future iPhones running on next-generation wireless networks.

Qualcomm's shares sank nearly 11% Wednesday on the ruling, shearing off another chunk of the chip maker's more than 50% run-up in the weeks after the Apple deal.

Qualcomm has weathered thorny royalty disputes before. But Judge Koh's ruling could be far-reaching, undercutting Qualcomm's business while at the same time affecting U.S. national competitiveness in next-generation wireless technologies.

As one of only a handful of companies capable of making cutting-edge versions of phone connectivity chips called modems, Qualcomm could be forced to negotiate less lucrative deals with existing customers and extend its intellectual property at less favorable terms, gutting a business that historically represented most of the company's value.

"If you were to hold them to the letter of the law and what Koh has put forth, it's devastating to their [licensing] business," Susquehanna International Group analyst Christopher Rolland said.

The ruling's practical effect remains to be seen, however, as Qualcomm pursues an appeal. Analysts said the scale of the loss of revenues, should the decision stand, was hard to gauge, given the complexity of Qualcomm's contracts and uncertainty about how much they would have to be discounted.

Despite the FTC ruling, Qualcomm executives believe the settlement terms preserve the agreement with Apple, people familiar with the matter said. An Apple spokesman declined to comment.

The judge's ruling clouds the outlook for Qualcomm, which long has generated more profit from patent licensing than the sale of its chips.

Judge Koh's ruling that Qualcomm must license some of its industry-essential patents to rival chip suppliers -- something it previously refused to do -- means Qualcomm may have to forgo royalties of 5% of the sales price up to $400 on handsets and instead assess fees based on the $15 to $20 cost of modem chips.

Bruce Hoffman, who heads the FTC's bureau of competition, called the decision "an important win for competition in a key segment of the economy."

The case was brought by agency Democrats over Republican dissent at the end of the Obama administration. Though GOP appointees now hold a 3-2 majority, Republican Chairman Joseph Simons is recused, a situation that complicated potential settlement talks.

In addition to the FTC case, Qualcomm faces a class-action lawsuit from consumers asserting similar antitrust claims and seeking billions in damages.

The ruling also has U.S. policy implications. The Trump administration has regarded Qualcomm as vital in competing with China for dominance in 5G technology, which is rolling out in the world's cellular networks this year.

The Justice Department took the unusual step of wading into the FTC-Qualcomm case early this month, asking for a hearing on any penalty against Qualcomm in a bid to limit damage to 5G technology the company is developing. Judge Koh, however, said in her ruling that a hearing on remedies wasn't necessary. A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

The FTC case focused on Qualcomm's policy of selling its chips only to companies that agree to pay licensing fees for a group of cellular-technology patents that Qualcomm owns.

Qualcomm is by far the leading supplier of chips that connect phones to wireless networks. The FTC said that dominance gave Qualcomm the leverage to force companies to pay steeper licensing fees than what Qualcomm's patents are worth. The commission alleged that Qualcomm's licensing conditions meant that it got paid even when device makers built phones using another company's chips, a situation that made rival chips less attractive in the marketplace.

Qualcomm said that, since its early days, it has licensed its patented cellular technologies for an upfront fee and used the revenue to invest in research and development. The company said it didn't change its approach once it grew into a leading seller of chips.

The cellular market is healthy and competitive, Qualcomm argued, noting that its market share has dropped in recent years. And it said its customers -- including Apple, Samsung Electronics Co. and Huawei Technologies Co. -- were too big and powerful to be pushed around by Qualcomm.

The same issues were at the heart of the bitter, two-year legal battle between Qualcomm and Apple that nearly led to their chief executives, Steve Mollenkopf and Tim Cook, taking the stand in their trial. The iPhone maker's settlement with Qualcomm included a six-year licensing agreement that analysts estimate will pay the chip maker $8 to $9 per device in licensing fees.

The FTC decision has the potential to increase demand for modem chips sold by rivals such as MediaTek Inc. Those chips for years were less attractive, analysts said, partly because smartphone makers who bought them also had to pay Qualcomm's high patent royalties.

Intel Corp., another competitor, last month said it would halt efforts to develop 5G modem chips for smartphones because it couldn't see a path to profitability. The company has been losing more than $1 billion annually on its modem business, according to a person familiar with the operation.

Judge Koh pointed to numerous suppliers who had exited the modem market because Qualcomm made it difficult for them to win supply agreements with smartphone makers. She said rivals that remain in the market have been hobbled by Qualcomm's practices.

Write to Tripp Mickle at Tripp.Mickle@wsj.com, Brent Kendall at brent.kendall@wsj.com and Asa Fitch at asa.fitch@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -2.05% 182.78 Delayed Quote.15.87%
QUALCOMM -10.86% 69.31 Delayed Quote.36.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUALCOMM
02:48aQUALCOMM : Loses Antitrust Ruling
DJ
01:41aARM supply halt deals fresh blow to Chinese tech giant Huawei
RE
05/22Japanese firms prefer to use 5G networks of domestic carriers
RE
05/22QUALCOMM : Judge Rules Qualcomm's Practices Violate Antitrust Law, Orders Change..
DJ
05/22TARGET : soars while Qualcomm plunges
AQ
05/22U.S. judge says Qualcomm violated antitrust law; appeal planned, shares plung..
RE
05/22QUALCOMM : 'obstinance' needs monitoring - judge
RE
05/22QUALCOMM : Ruling Weighs on ETFs With High Exposure
DJ
05/22Global tech companies shun Huawei after U.S. ban
RE
05/22QUALCOMM : Judge Rules Qualcomm's Practices Violate Antitrust Law, Orders Change..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 618 M
EBIT 2019 5 155 M
Net income 2019 5 854 M
Debt 2019 6 465 M
Yield 2019 3,64%
P/E ratio 2019 11,68
P/E ratio 2020 16,07
EV / Sales 2019 4,40x
EV / Sales 2020 3,69x
Capitalization 84 260 M
Chart QUALCOMM
Duration : Period :
Qualcomm Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALCOMM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 93,6 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven M. Mollenkopf Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cristiano R. Amon President
Jeffrey William Henderson Non-Executive Chairman
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary Gendron Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALCOMM36.62%84 260
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%195 795
INTEL CORPORATION-5.26%195 018
BROADCOM INC8.28%107 904
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.23%98 258
NVIDIA CORPORATION14.01%92 416
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About