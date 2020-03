By Colin Kellaher

Qualcomm Inc. Monday said it named Heather Ace executive vice president of human resources.

The San Diego chip maker said Ms. Ace succeeds Michelle Sterling, who is retiring after 25 years with the company.

Qualcomm said Ms. Ace, who will join its executive committee and report to Chief Executive Steven Mollenkopf, was most recently chief human resources officer at medical device company DexCom Inc.

