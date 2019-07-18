Qualcomm : Receives Second Antitrust Fine in Europe

Log in
07/18/2019

By Laurence Norman

BRUSSELS -- European Union competition authorities are imposing a EUR242 million fine on Qualcomm Inc., the second penalty from the EU in 18 months, and its latest move targeting top U.S. tech firms for breaching antitrust rules.

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said Thursday Qualcomm had abused its dominant position to drive a competitor out of business, hindering competition in the market for so-called baseband chips, which connect smartphones and tablets to cellular networks. Qualcomm is the world's largest supplier of baseband chips.

The fine comes amid several legal battles for Qualcomm, including in U.S. courts. The Department of Justice has warned that tough penalties may harm the U.S. chip maker in its race against Chinese competitors in the 5G business.

The European case stems from 2015, when a competitor to Qualcomm, British phone chip maker Icera alleged that between 2009-2011 the U.S. company engaged in "predatory pricing", selling certain chips at a price below the market to drive Icera out of business. Icera has since been bought by Nvidia Corp.

Qualcomm disputes the allegation.

However Ms. Vestager said Thursday that Qualcomm had sold its baseband chipsets "at a price below cost to key customers with the intention of eliminating a competitor."

"Qualcomm's strategic behavior prevented competition and innovation in this market, and limited the choice available to consumers in a sector with a huge demand and potential for innovative technologies," she added.

In January last year, the EU slapped a fine of $1.2 billion ($1.35 billion) on Qualcomm over payments made to Apple at the expense of another rival, Intel. The EU's first-level appeals court, the General Court, upheld the ruling in April and Qualcomm now is appealing to the EU's top court.

Since then, Qualcomm has faced growing legal troubles in the U.S. In May, a federal judge ruled that Qualcomm unlawfully stifled competition in the market for wireless chips.

The decision, which sided with the Federal Trade Commission in its antitrust suit against Qualcomm, delivered a major blow to a company that has been held up by the Trump administration as a keystone in U.S. technological competition with China.

Write to Laurence Norman at laurence.norman@wsj.com

APPLE -0.56% 203.35 Delayed Quote.28.91%
QUALCOMM 0.11% 75.76 Delayed Quote.32.96%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 537 M
EBIT 2019 5 354 M
Net income 2019 5 197 M
Debt 2019 6 535 M
Yield 2019 3,34%
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,80x
EV / Sales2020 4,03x
Capitalization 92 101 M
Technical analysis trends QUALCOMM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 87,05  $
Last Close Price 75,76  $
Spread / Highest target 51,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Steven M. Mollenkopf Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cristiano R. Amon President
Jeffrey William Henderson Non-Executive Chairman
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary Gendron Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALCOMM32.96%92 101
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES83.37%0
MICRON TECHNOLOGY35.71%0
NVIDIA CORPORATION27.12%0
INTEL CORPORATION4.77%0
BROADCOM INC12.11%0
