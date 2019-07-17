Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualcomm    QCOM

QUALCOMM

(QCOM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Qualcomm : Shares Up After DOJ Puts Antitrust Case on Hold

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 10:17am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Shares of Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) rose 4% Wednesday after the Justice Department on Tuesday threw its support behind the wireless chip-maker in its bid to put on hold a Federal Trade Commission antitrust ruling that would have made the company change the way it licensed its patents.

The department said that allowing a lower court's ruling to take effect during the appeal would hamper national-security interest by putting the U.S. behind in the race to 5G communication technology.

The FTC in January 2017 filed a complaint against Qualcomm in a federal district court for using anti-competitive tactics to preserve monopoly in baseband processors.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUALCOMM
10:37aWall St. flat as railroads slide after CSX signals trade impact
RE
10:17aQUALCOMM : Shares Up After DOJ Puts Antitrust Case on Hold
DJ
09:56aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Edge Lower After Dow Snaps Streak Of Record Closes
DJ
03:18a'Expect craziness' as China readies debut of Nasdaq-style board
RE
07/16QUALCOMM : Shares Up After Hours After DOJ Seeks Hold on Antitrust Ruling
DJ
07/16Softbank's Arm Holdings eases upfront license costs
RE
07/16China's Xiaomi continues chip strategy revamp with investment in semiconducto..
RE
07/16China's Xiaomi continues chip strategy revamp with investment in semiconducto..
RE
07/16China's Xiaomi continues chip strategy revamp with investment in semiconducto..
RE
07/15SYMANTEC ENDS TALKS TO SELL TO BROAD : sources
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 537 M
EBIT 2019 5 354 M
Net income 2019 5 197 M
Debt 2019 6 535 M
Yield 2019 3,34%
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,80x
EV / Sales2020 4,03x
Capitalization 91 992 M
Chart QUALCOMM
Duration : Period :
Qualcomm Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALCOMM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 87,73  $
Last Close Price 75,67  $
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven M. Mollenkopf Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cristiano R. Amon President
Jeffrey William Henderson Non-Executive Chairman
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary Gendron Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALCOMM32.54%89 609
INTEL CORPORATION6.80%217 582
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%208 941
BROADCOM INC11.74%109 892
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS26.81%109 507
NVIDIA CORPORATION25.15%101 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About