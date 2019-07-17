Qualcomm : Shares Up After DOJ Puts Antitrust Case on Hold

By Dave Sebastian



Shares of Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) rose 4% Wednesday after the Justice Department on Tuesday threw its support behind the wireless chip-maker in its bid to put on hold a Federal Trade Commission antitrust ruling that would have made the company change the way it licensed its patents.

The department said that allowing a lower court's ruling to take effect during the appeal would hamper national-security interest by putting the U.S. behind in the race to 5G communication technology.

The FTC in January 2017 filed a complaint against Qualcomm in a federal district court for using anti-competitive tactics to preserve monopoly in baseband processors.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com