Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualcomm    QCOM

QUALCOMM

(QCOM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Qualcomm : Showcases 5G NR Technology Evolution with New Applications and Expanded Use Cases at Mobile World Congress 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 07:32am EST

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), today announced that it will demonstrate advanced 5G New Radio (NR) technologies at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2019 to showcase its roadmap and the broad range 5G technology innovations and solutions being applied across new applications and use cases. The live demos will highlight Qualcomm Technologies' expanded use of enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) beyond smartphones based on 3GPP Release 15 (R15) and showcase new use cases that expand 5G NR to new industries in 3GPP Release 16 and beyond.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at (https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2019/02/19/qualcomm-showcases-5g-nr-technology-evolution-new-applications-and-expanded)

About Qualcomm
Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Qualcomm Contacts:
Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications
Phone:  1-858-845-5959
Email:  corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-858-658-4813
Email: ir@qualcomm.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomm-showcases-5g-nr-technology-evolution-with-new-applications-and-expanded-use-cases-at-mobile-world-congress-2019-300797059.html

SOURCE Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUALCOMM
07:53aQUALCOMM : Unveils World's Most Advanced Commercial Multimode 5G Modem to Accele..
PU
07:34aQualcomm launches new chip to power 5G smart phones
RE
07:32aQUALCOMM : Showcases 5G NR Technology Evolution with New Applications and Expand..
PR
07:32aQUALCOMM : Introduces New End-to-End Over-the-Air 5G Test Networks to Drive 5G I..
PR
07:32aQUALCOMM : Announces Second Generation 5G RF Front-End Solutions for Sleeker, Mo..
PR
07:31aQUALCOMM : Unveils World's Most Advanced Commercial Multimode 5G Modem to Accele..
PR
02/15QUALCOMM INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
02/15Apple to ship iPhones with only Qualcomm chips to German stores
AQ
02/14Apple to ship iPhones with only Qualcomm chips to German stores
RE
02/14QUALCOMM : Apple to Sell Older iPhone Models Again in Germany
DJ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.