Qualcomm : Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform Enables the Samsung Galaxy S10 Line-Up with Multi-Gigabit Connectivity, Artificial Intelligence and Ultrasonic Fingerprint Technology

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), today announced that its latest 8 series mobile platform is powering Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.'s latest and most cutting-edge flagship smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, for select regions. The Samsung Galaxy S10 line-up is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform, which supports multi-gigabit connectivity and industry-leading on-device artificial intelligence (AI) to usher in a new decade of flagship mobile devices. The S10 5G is powered by Snapdragon 855 combined with the Snapdragon X50 modem and supports muti-gigabit 5G connectivity.

"We are extremely proud to share our technology inventions and help bring 5G to the world through cutting-edge devices like the Samsung Galaxy S10," said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "The Samsung Galaxy S10 powered by the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform is designed to deliver the experiences today's consumers demand."

"Samsung Electronics and Qualcomm Technologies are committed to delivering breakthrough mobile experiences to consumers and the Galaxy S10 is no exception," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile R&D, IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. "The Galaxy S10, based on the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform, is the first commercial smartphone to support multi-gigabit speeds and we're eager to see all the ways 5G will impact the world."

The Galaxy S10 is designed to take advantage of the leading performance and efficiency improvements achieved by the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform, in select regions. Snapdragon 855 is equipped with the cutting-edge Qualcomm® Kryo™ 485 CPU built on Arm Cortex Technology, offering up to a 45% performance improvement over Snapdragon 845. The new Qualcomm® Adreno™ 640 GPU supports up to 20% faster graphics than the previous generation while continuing to lead the mobile industry in performance per watt. The new Qualcomm Spectra™ 380 ISP integrates numerous hardware accelerated computer vision (CV) capabilities, enabling the world's first announced CV-ISP to provide cutting-edge computational photography and video capture features while at the same time offering up to 4x power savings compared to the previous generation. Snapdragon 855 also utilizes the 4th generation multi-core Qualcomm® AI Engine, which features a new dedicated Qualcomm® Hexagon™ Tensor Accelerator and delivers 3x the AI performance compared to the previous generation.

Using Snapdragon 855 with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is designed to deliver transformative 5G experiences to the world, while harnessing the best in multi-gigabit 4G connectivity for sustained high data rates. The Snapdragon X50 modem supports 5G for both Sub-6 GHz and mmWave frequency bands and is designed to deliver multi-gigabit speeds that were previously unachievable in mobile communication – along with ultra-low latency and superb reliability.

The Galaxy S10 is the first commercial device to support the latest Qualcomm® 3D Sonic Sensor. Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor enables the Galaxy S10's in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner system to more accurately detect fingerprints while distinguishing itself from alternative biometric authentication methods with higher levels of security and accuracy. Unlike optical scanning solutions, Qualcomm 3D Sonic is optically isolated from the display allowing for virtually no impact on display aging (image burn), is ultra-thin which allows for sleek industrial designs and larger battery capacity, and isn't spoofed by 2D materials such as a photograph of one's fingerprint. Qualcomm 3D Sonic also employs sophisticated machine learning technology to extract ultrasonic-based image characteristics to prevent being spoofed by 3D materials.

Additionally, for the first time users of the Galaxy S10 in select regions will benefit from Snapdragon 855's hardware isolated subsystem called the Qualcomm® Secure Processing Unit (SPU), which is designed to add vault-like characteristics for system integrity, user authentication and key management, helping to keep precious data out of prying eyes. Through joint work with the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), Snapdragon 855 is the first mobile SoC in process of achieving the prestigious Common Criteria EAL4+ certification.

More information on the Snapdragon Mobile Platform can be found at https://www.qualcomm.com/products/snapdragon-855-mobile-platform. For more information about the Samsung Galaxy S10, please visit www.samsung.com/galaxy or www.samsungmobilepress.com.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world computes, connects and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Kryo, Hexagon, Adreno, and Qualcomm Spectra are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon, Qualcomm AI Engine, Qualcomm Spectra, Qualcomm Adreno, Qualcomm Kryo, Qualcomm Hexagon, Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor, and Qualcomm Secure Processing Unit are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm Contacts:

Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications

Phone: 1-858-845-5959

Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-858-658-1387

Email: ir@qualcomm.com

SOURCE Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.