Qualcomm : Snapdragon XR1 Platform Powers New Glass Enterprise Edition 2

05/22/2019 | 07:31am EDT

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), announced today that the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ XR1 Platform powers Glass Enterprise Edition 2 from Google. Glass delivers an enterprise-ready device, designed to help improve the safety and efficiency of workers - from logistics and manufacturing, to field service and training - by providing hands-free access to the information and tools they need to complete their work.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at
(https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2019/05/22/qualcomm-snapdragon-xr1-platform-powers-new-glass-enterprise-edition-2)

About Qualcomm  
Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world computes, connects and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's websiteOnQ blogTwitter and Facebook pages. 

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm AI Engine are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm Contacts:
Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications
Phone: 1-858-845-5959
Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-858-658-4813
Email: ir@qualcomm.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomm-snapdragon-xr1-platform-powers-new-glass-enterprise-edition-2-300854757.html

SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
