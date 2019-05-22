Qualcomm : Snapdragon XR1 Platform Powers New Glass Enterprise Edition 2

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), announced today that the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ XR1 Platform powers Glass Enterprise Edition 2 from Google. Glass delivers an enterprise-ready device, designed to help improve the safety and efficiency of workers - from logistics and manufacturing, to field service and training - by providing hands-free access to the information and tools they need to complete their work.

