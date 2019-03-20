Log in
Qualcomm : South Korean watchdog cuts fine on Qualcomm after decade-old legal battle

0
03/20/2019 | 09:28pm EDT
The logo of Qualcomm is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's antitrust regulator has lowered a decade-old penalty imposed on U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc by 18 percent to $200 million, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said on Thursday.

The cut comes after the Supreme Court in January overturned one of several lower court rulings against the U.S. firm for abusing its dominant market position.

In 2009, the KFTC fined Qualcomm 273 billion won ($242.6 million) for abusing its market power in CDMA modem and radio frequency chips, which were then used in handsets made by South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc.

The KFTC said it had reset the penalty to reflect the Supreme Court's ruling, adding however that a "monopolist enterprise's abuse of its market position cannot be tolerated".

The fine is the latest in a series of antitrust rulings and investigations faced by Qualcomm from regulators across the globe.

In a separate case, the South Korean regulator fined Qualcomm $854 million in 2016 for what it called unfair business practices in patent licensing and modem chip sales.

Qualcomm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; additional reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 298 M
EBIT 2019 4 968 M
Net income 2019 3 186 M
Debt 2019 10 762 M
Yield 2019 4,40%
P/E ratio 2019 20,55
P/E ratio 2020 17,22
EV / Sales 2019 3,93x
EV / Sales 2020 3,57x
Capitalization 68 951 M
Managers
NameTitle
Steven M. Mollenkopf Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cristiano R. Amon President
Jeffrey William Henderson Non-Executive Chairman
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary Gendron Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALCOMM0.44%68 951
CISCO SYSTEMS23.03%234 672
NOKIA OYJ10.97%35 700
ERICSSON AB15.07%32 515
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS22.10%23 017
ARISTA NETWORKS40.09%22 354
