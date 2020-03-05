Log in
Qualcomm : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

03/05/2020 | 06:03pm EST

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

(Print or Type Responses)

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Estimated average burden

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

hours per response...

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment

Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Randt Clark T. Jr.

QUALCOMM INC/DE [QCOM]

(Check all applicable)

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

5775 MOREHOUSE DR.

03/04/2020

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

SAN DIEGO, CA 92121-1714

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3. Transaction

4. Securities Acquired

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Date

Execution Date, if

Code

(A) or Disposed of (D)

Owned Following Reported

Ownership

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

any

(Instr. 8)

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Transaction(s)

Form:

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I)

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

(Instr. 4)

Common Stock

03/04/2020

M

3,216

A

$ 0

5,419

I

by Joint

Account

(1)

Common Stock

03/04/2020

M

3,276

A

$ 0

8,695

I

by Joint

Account

(1)

Common Stock

03/04/2020

D

1,037

D

$

7,658

I

by Joint

Account

81.80

(1)

Common Stock

03/04/2020

D

1,056

D

$

6,602

I

by Joint

Account

81.80

(1)

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in

SEC 1474 (9-02)

this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a

currently valid OMB control number.

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date, if

Transaction

Derivative

and Expiration Date

Underlying Securities

Derivative

Derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

any

Code

Securities

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

Disposed of (D)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4, and 5)

Following

Direct (D)

Reported

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Transaction(s)

(I)

Title

Number of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Deferred

(2)

(3)

(3)

Common

Stock

03/04/2020

M

3,216.275

3,216.275

$ 0

16,231.7307

D

Unit

Stock

Deferred

(2)

(3)

(3)

Common

Stock

03/04/2020

M

3,276.2734

3,276.2734

$ 0

12,955.4573

D

Unit

Stock

Reporting Owners

Relationships

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Director 10%

Officer

Other

Owner

Randt Clark T. Jr.

5775 MOREHOUSE DR. X SAN DIEGO, CA 92121-1714

Signatures

By: David Zuckerman, Attorney-in-Fact For: Clark T. Randt, Jr.

03/04/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Explanation of Responses:

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). ( 1) Securities held by Clark T. Randt, Jr. and Sarah T. Randt.
    ( 2) Each Deferred Stock Unit represents a right to receive one share of the Company's common stock.
  • 3) Deferred Stock Units are 100% vested on the grant date. The units will be settled in shares of the Company's common stock (and partially in cash, if election is made within 60 days of the date of grant), three years from the date of grant or the later date specified in a valid deferral election. However, these Deferred Stock Units may be settled earlier upon certain other events.

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Qualcomm Inc. published this content on 05 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2020 23:02:08 UTC
