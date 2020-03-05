Qualcomm : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a

Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). ( 1) Securities held by Clark T. Randt, Jr. and Sarah T. Randt.

( 2) Each Deferred Stock Unit represents a right to receive one share of the Company's common stock.

3) Deferred Stock Units are 100% vested on the grant date. The units will be settled in shares of the Company's common stock (and partially in cash, if election is made within 60 days of the date of grant), three years from the date of grant or the later date specified in a valid deferral election. However, these Deferred Stock Units may be settled earlier upon certain other events.

