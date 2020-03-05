Qualcomm : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
03/05/2020 | 06:03pm EST
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0287
Estimated average burden
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
hours per response...
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment
Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
Randt Clark T. Jr.
QUALCOMM INC/DE [QCOM]
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
5775 MOREHOUSE DR.
03/04/2020
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed
(Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing
(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
SAN DIEGO, CA 92121-1714
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3. Transaction
4. Securities Acquired
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Date
Execution Date, if
Code
(A) or Disposed of (D)
Owned Following Reported
Ownership
of Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
any
(Instr. 8)
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Transaction(s)
Form:
Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I)
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
(Instr. 4)
Common Stock
03/04/2020
M
3,216
A
$ 0
5,419
I
by Joint
Account
(1)
Common Stock
03/04/2020
M
3,276
A
$ 0
8,695
I
by Joint
Account
(1)
Common Stock
03/04/2020
D
1,037
D
$
7,658
I
by Joint
Account
81.80
(1)
Common Stock
03/04/2020
D
1,056
D
$
6,602
I
by Joint
Account
81.80
(1)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(
e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date, if
Transaction
Derivative
and Expiration Date
Underlying Securities
Derivative
Derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
any
Code
Securities
(Month/Day/Year)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
(Instr. 8)
Acquired (A) or
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
Disposed of (D)
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
(Instr. 3, 4, and 5)
Following
Direct (D)
Reported
or Indirect
Date
Expiration
Amount or
Transaction(s)
(I)
Title
Number of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Shares
(Instr. 4)
(Instr. 4)
Deferred
(2)
(3)
(3)
Common
Stock
03/04/2020
M
3,216.275
3,216.275
$ 0
16,231.7307
D
Unit
Stock
Deferred
(2)
(3)
(3)
Common
Stock
03/04/2020
M
3,276.2734
3,276.2734
$ 0
12,955.4573
D
Unit
Stock
Reporting Owners
Relationships
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Director
10%
Officer
Other
Owner
Randt Clark T. Jr.
5775 MOREHOUSE DR.
X SAN DIEGO, CA 92121-1714
Signatures
By: David Zuckerman, Attorney-in-Fact For: Clark T. Randt, Jr.
03/04/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). ( 1) Securities held by Clark T. Randt, Jr. and Sarah T. Randt. ( 2) Each Deferred Stock Unit represents a right to receive one share of the Company's common stock.
3) Deferred Stock Units are 100% vested on the grant date. The units will be settled in shares of the Company's common stock (and partially in cash, if election is made within 60 days of the date of grant), three years from the date of grant or the later date specified in a valid deferral election. However, these Deferred Stock Units may be settled earlier upon certain other events.
Disclaimer
Qualcomm Inc. published this content on 05 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2020 23:02:08 UTC
