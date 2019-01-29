Log in
News Summary

Qualcomm : Statement on FTC Trial's Closing Arguments

01/29/2019 | 09:34pm EST

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today provided the following statement around the FTC trial's closing argument:

'The FTC hasn't come close to meeting its burden of proof in this case. All real-world evidence presented at trial showed how Qualcomm's years of R&D and innovation fostered competition, and growth for the entire mobile economy to the benefit of consumers around the world,' said Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel of Qualcomm. 'Our licensing rates - which were set long before we had a chip business, and revalidated time and again - fairly and accurately reflect the value of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm's technology has been the foundation of a thriving, competitive industry.'

Resources:

Court transcript of Qualcomm's closing arguments
Slides presented with Qualcomm's closing arguments

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT - including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitterand Facebookpages.

Disclaimer

Qualcomm Inc. published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2019 02:33:05 UTC
