Qualcomm : Statement on FTC Trial's Closing Arguments

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today provided the following statement around the FTC trial's closing argument:

'The FTC hasn't come close to meeting its burden of proof in this case. All real-world evidence presented at trial showed how Qualcomm's years of R&D and innovation fostered competition, and growth for the entire mobile economy to the benefit of consumers around the world,' said Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel of Qualcomm. 'Our licensing rates - which were set long before we had a chip business, and revalidated time and again - fairly and accurately reflect the value of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm's technology has been the foundation of a thriving, competitive industry.'

Resources:

Court transcript of Qualcomm's closing arguments

Slides presented with Qualcomm's closing arguments

