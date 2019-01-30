Log in
QUALCOMM
Qualcomm : Tax Move Will Save Firm $570 Million

01/30/2019 | 05:38pm EST

By Richard Rubin

Qualcomm Inc. will save $570 million in taxes by reclassifying some of its foreign subsidiaries as domestic branches of its U.S. business, reducing its exposure to new tax-code provisions designed to prevent international tax avoidance.

The move is among the first concrete steps disclosed by a large U.S. company to adapt to the revamped U.S. tax system. A major area of attention for U.S. corporations is managing overseas income and how they classify foreign operations.

Before the 2017 tax revamp, many U.S. companies placed operations, intellectual property or profits in low-tax countries to avoid the 35% U.S. corporate tax. The U.S. lowered its own corporate tax to 21% and introduced new minimum taxes that were supposed to limits companies' ability to push profits out of the U.S.

Qualcomm's tax savings limit the impact of those new taxes and were generated without necessarily moving any actual operations. Qualcomm made what's known as a "check the box" election on its tax forms, reclassifying several subsidiaries from controlled foreign corporations into branches of the U.S. company.

Qualcomm wouldn't say whether the company moved any jobs or investments in conjunction with the shift. Tax strategies using check-the-box elections have been common for decades.

"You attach a one-page form to your tax return for each entity for each year," said Reuven Avi-Yonah, a tax law professor at the University of Michigan. "That has nothing to do with jobs or investment at all."

The company disclosed its plans for the maneuver last year and announced its completion Wednesday as it reported quarterly earnings. The one-time tax move represented about half of quarterly profits for the San Diego-based maker of semiconductors.

Qualcomm said in previous disclosures that it will account for the tax savings as a deferred tax asset, usable in the future for tax U.S. deductions.

The tax law signed in December 2017 reshuffled the international tax landscape. The old system provided clear incentives for companies to push profits into low-tax countries and leave them there.

The new rules altered those incentives, aiming to encourage domestic jobs and investment. Now, multinational corporations are analyzing, adjusting and considering ideas for international structures that would have made no sense two years ago.

Tax professionals say the newest iterations of international tax planning are just starting, and the strategies will depend heavily on a particular company's situation and how it fits inside the new rules. Companies, accounting firms and lawyers have spent the past year building sophisticated models and waiting for Treasury Department regulations.

As the new rules become clearer, companies are beginning to unwind international structures built for the old law and establish new ones in their place. Many companies used similar check-the-box strategies over the past few decades for different purposes, to ensure they could book low-tax profits offshore where they could avoid U.S. taxes indefinitely.

Companies are making decisions based on two complex new provisions that accompany the corporate tax rate cut.

The first is the Base Erosion and Anti-abuse Tax, or BEAT. That is a minimum tax on large multinationals that is focused on cross-border transactions within companies.

The more payments the U.S. parent makes to foreign subsidiaries, the more likely it gets pinched by BEAT. Moves like Qualcomm's, which make some foreign operations into branches that are extensions of the U.S. company, mean transactions among those entities don't count toward the BEAT. That could keep a company out of the BEAT entirely. Qualcomm wouldn't say how many subsidiaries are involved, what they do or where they are.

The second major piece is the Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income provision, or GILTI. That is a minimum tax designed to erode benefits of booking profits in low-tax foreign jurisdictions. GILTI tops up U.S. companies' foreign tax rates to 10.5% and can go higher in some cases.

The company's disclosure on Wednesday said the impact of GILTI and BEAT would now be negligible.

The one-time benefit helps Qualcomm approach its earnings targets as the semiconductor and mobile phone industries struggle, said Stacy Rasgon, an analyst at Bernstein Research.

"Their earnings have been under pressure," he said. "This is a plug that helps them fill that hole."

