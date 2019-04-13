Qualcomm : The Billion-Dollar Staredown -2

Echoing a similar legal strategy Qualcomm had used with Nokia in the mid-2000s, Mr. Mollenkopf endorsed suing Apple over patent infringement in the U.S., China and Germany. Qualcomm began withholding software code that Apple needed to test modem chips for future iPhones because of its suspicion Apple shared some software with rival Intel, something Intel and Apple have denied.

Around October 2017 Apple began designing iPhones and iPads that jettisoned Qualcomm components.

Shortly after, Broadcom made its unsolicited takeover offer of $105 billion for Qualcomm. The timing of the offer stirred suspicion inside Qualcomm that Apple was supportive of the bid, according to people familiar with the events.

After the takeover failed, Mr. Mollenkopf held hope that Apple would come to the table to negotiate a settlement, according to people familiar with the events. Mr. Cook was due to be deposed in summer 2018, and Qualcomm executives thought the Apple chief would settle to avoid speaking about his secretive company's business practices.

Mr. Cook, however, was committed to fundamentally changing Qualcomm's business model and sat down for his deposition last summer without issue, according to a person familiar with his thinking.

In the face of Apple's resistance, Qualcomm escalated a public-relations effort to bring it to the table. The company worked with Definers Public Affairs, an opposition research firm based in Washington, D.C., according to people familiar with the firm's work. The New York Times reported in November that the firm maintained a relationship with news-aggregation website NTK Network, which ran one article calling Apple Silicon Valley's biggest bully and another saying Apple needed to "make nice with Qualcomm, or offer slower, inferior products to consumers."

Meanwhile, Mr. Mollenkopf doubled down on assertions the parties were close to a settlement. He told CNBC during an appearance that they were on the "doorstep" of a resolution. Weeks later, Qualcomm scored legal victories in China and Germany.

In January, an agitated Mr. Cook stated the companies weren't in negotiations. During a CNBC appearance with Jim Cramer, he described Qualcomm's licensing practices as illegal and said they hadn't held talks since September. He also castigated the chip maker for paying Definers to write fake news. "This is stuff that should be beneath companies," Mr. Cook said.

Mr. Mollenkopf continues to believe Apple will negotiate a settlement just as Nokia did, people familiar with the events said.

Mr. Cook has shown no indication he is willing to bend. Apple has pushed ahead with an effort to develop its own modem chip, which would further reduce its dependency on Qualcomm.

For Mr. Mollenkopf, the prospect of cutting a deal that lowers its licensing fees is risky. Qualcomm has a clause in its contracts with other manufacturers that would require it to extend them the same terms, potentially crushing its lucrative licensing business.

Not cutting a deal quickly has left Apple without access to Qualcomm's market-leading 5G chips, putting the iPhone a step behind its Android-based competitors in the race for the next big advance in wireless.

"Both sides have their hammers out," one person said. "There has to be something that happens to make one side put their hammer away."

Write to Tripp Mickle at Tripp.Mickle@wsj.com and Asa Fitch at asa.fitch@wsj.com