Qualcomm : U.S. Suit Against Qualcomm Over Patent Tactics Reaches Endgame -- 2nd Update

By Tripp Mickle and Brent Kendall

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Closing arguments took place Tuesday in the federal government's suit against Qualcomm Inc. over patent licensing, the final stage in a trial that could upend a business model vital to the chip maker's success in the smartphone era.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh was expected to question both sides in the suit, which challenges Qualcomm's "no license, no chips" policy, that has required smartphone makers to pay patent-royalty fees to purchase its chips. The Federal Trade Commission argues the practice helped Qualcomm collect billions in profits over the past decade while stifling competition.

The trial is at the heart of a costly and at times bitter dispute between Qualcomm and licensees of its patent technology -- namely Apple Inc. Qualcomm's net income sank nearly 60% in fiscal 2017 to $2.47 billion, partly because Apple and Huawei Technologies Co. began withholding licensing fees.

The FTC, which sued Qualcomm in the waning days of the Obama administration, has argued the company's patent-royalty practice was central to a series of unlawful tactics it used to maintain a monopoly on chips critical to cellphones. It also accused Qualcomm of forcing smartphone makers to pay onerous royalties and refusing to let rivals license its patents deemed vital to cellular standards, known as standard-essential patents.

Qualcomm has argued during the trial that its practice of charging a royalty of up to 5% on the sales price of each handset, whether or not it featured one of its chips, was a standard practice used to fund research and development. It also pointed to the modem-chip businesses of Intel Corp. and MediaTek Inc. as evidence its resistance to licensing standard patents hadn't impeded competition.

In closing arguments before a packed courtroom in San Jose, FTC lawyer Jennifer Milici recapped what she called strong evidence that Qualcomm's no-license, no-chips policy allegedly elevated royalty rates, and alleged refusal to provide licenses to chip-making rivals constituted a pattern of anticompetitive behavior.

"The evidence is overwhelming that Qualcomm engaged in exclusionary conduct, and the effects of Qualcomm's conduct, when considered together, are anticompetitive," she said.

Robert Van Nest, a lawyer representing Qualcomm, countered that the FTC hadn't met its burden of proof because it couldn't prove that the company actually harmed competition. The FTC had argued that Qualcomm's market dominance led other chip makers to give up in their efforts to develop rival technologies, but Qualcomm said it succeeded on its own merits and others failed because of their own mistakes.

"They have to show actual harm," Mr. Van Nest said. "They haven't done it."

Judge Koh said her decision would likely take longer than usual, but gave no concrete timeline.

In addition to the weighty stakes for Qualcomm, Judge Koh's eventual ruling could have considerable implications for the FTC's ability to pursue companies it believes wield their intellectual property in anticompetitive ways.

Judge Koh, who has said it would take a significant amount of time to decide on the FTC case, already has dealt Qualcomm one setback, ruling in November that the company must license some of its essential patents to rival chip suppliers.

The decision was viewed as a game changer by analysts, who said it meant Qualcomm in the future would have to assess fees on the $15 to $20 cost of a modem chip rather than on up to $400 of the price of an iPhone.

A decision by Judge Koh against Qualcomm could indirectly benefit Apple, which filed a lawsuit in January 2017 arguing the chip supplier demands unfair terms for patents. The longtime business partners' legal battle over how much revenue Apple must share from iPhone sales comes as smartphone business slows, pressuring both companies.

The Qualcomm-Apple dispute was on display during the FTC trial, with each side claiming to be the aggrieved party. Apple's operations chief, Jeff Williams, testified that Qualcomm's licensing practice meant it charged Apple more than every other licensee combined.

"The whole idea of a percentage of the cost of the phone didn't make sense to us," Mr. Williams said of Qualcomm's licensing practices. "It struck at our very core sense of fairness."

Qualcomm Chief Executive Steve Mollenkopf said Apple was the one demanding onerous terms, asking in 2011 that the company pay $1 billion to have its modem chips in every iPhone. Though the funds were to offset Apple's cost of moving to Qualcomm chips, Mr. Mollenkopf said Apple knew "anybody would want to get" iPhone business and leveraged that in negotiations.

The FTC suit has split the commission along partisan lines. Democrats brought the case while they still had a majority, while the lone Republican at the time dissented.

A patent gives a company the right to exclude others from using its invention without permission. The premise of the FTC's case, though, is that Qualcomm was obliged to license its patents on fair terms once it agreed to allow its intellectual property to be included in common tech standards that govern how mobile phones work.

The FTC and Qualcomm have discussed settling the case. The FTC has an entirely new cast of commissioners and a Republican majority since the suit initially was filed. But the new chairman, Joseph Simons, is recused, leaving a 2-2 split between the remaining Republican and Democratic commissioners, requiring Democratic support for any settlement.

--Asa Fitch contributed to this article.

Write to Tripp Mickle at Tripp.Mickle@wsj.com and Brent Kendall at brent.kendall@wsj.com