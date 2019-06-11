Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualcomm    QCOM

QUALCOMM

(QCOM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Qualcomm : U.S. regulator opposes Qualcomm's effort to put antitrust ruling on hold

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 08:31pm EDT
A sign on the Qualcomm campus is seen, as chip maker Broadcom Ltd announced an unsolicited bid to buy peer Qualcomm Inc for $103 billion, in San Diego

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday said in a court filing that mobile chip supplier Qualcomm Inc should not be allowed to put a sweeping antitrust ruling against it on hold as it pursues an appeal.

The filing in federal court in San Jose, California, follows a May 21 decision by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh that would drastically alter the business model of Qualcomm, which supplies modem chips to connect phones to mobile data networks but makes most of its profits through licensing patents.

Among other things, Koh's decision would require Qualcomm to license its patents to rival chip makers instead of phone makers, which could potentially slice its patent royalties from several dollars per phone to pennies.

Qualcomm on May 28 asked Koh to set aside her decision while it pursues an appeal. The company said that Koh's decision would entail "radically restructuring its business relationships" in ways that would be impossible to reverse if it wins an appeal.

It also argued that Koh's ruling raised "serious legal questions" because, among other things, Koh blocked market evidence showing that Apple Inc dropped Qualcomm in favour of rival chip supplier Intel Corp.

In its filing on Tuesday, the FTC argued that Koh's ruling should stay in place while Qualcomm appeals, saying that a prompt enforcement of the Court's order is in the public interest.

"The appellate process could easily extend through the initial rollout of 5G technology ... and a stay would allow Qualcomm time to use anticompetitive practices to entrench its monopoly power in modem-chip markets during this critical period," the FTC wrote in its filing.

Qualcomm has signalled its intention to file an appeal but has not yet filed one or fully revealed its legal arguments. Tuesday's filing by the FTC only concerns whether the ruling's provisions will be put on hold temporarily as any appeal plays out.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Ishita Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby)

By Stephen Nellis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUALCOMM
08:31pQUALCOMM : U.S. regulator opposes Qualcomm's effort to put antitrust ruling on h..
RE
06/10TOBII : Eye Tracking Integrated in Qualcomm's new Smart Viewer VR Reference Desi..
AQ
06/10Global tech companies shun Huawei after U.S. ban
RE
06/10Vietnam's Vingroup says new phone plant can make 125 million units per year
RE
06/08China Warns Tech Companies About Complying With Trade Restrictions -- Update
DJ
06/07SiFive Inc. Raises $65.4 Million in Series D Funding Round
DJ
06/05QUALCOMM : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/04Global tech companies shun Huawei after U.S. ban
RE
06/03Infineon revs up auto business with $10 billion Cypress deal
RE
06/03Infineon revs up auto business with $10 billion Cypress deal
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 520 M
EBIT 2019 5 139 M
Net income 2019 7 207 M
Debt 2019 6 662 M
Yield 2019 3,66%
P/E ratio 2019 11,57
P/E ratio 2020 15,68
EV / Sales 2019 4,39x
EV / Sales 2020 3,70x
Capitalization 83 506 M
Chart QUALCOMM
Duration : Period :
Qualcomm Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALCOMM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 87,5 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven M. Mollenkopf Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cristiano R. Amon President
Jeffrey William Henderson Non-Executive Chairman
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary Gendron Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALCOMM23.95%81 038
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%196 233
INTEL CORPORATION-0.28%194 570
BROADCOM INC10.20%100 220
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS19.19%98 671
NVIDIA CORPORATION11.18%81 472
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About