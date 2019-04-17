Qualcomm Up Over 12%, on Pace for Highest Close Since July 2014 -- Data Talk

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) is currently at $78.91, up $8.46 or 12.01%
-- Would be highest close since July 23, 2014, when it closed at $81.60
-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 41.16% over this period
-- Earlier Wednesday, three firms raised their price target on Qualcomm, while three firms raised their rating, Benzinga reported
-- On Tuesday, Apple Inc. and Qualcomm agreed to dismiss all litigation between the two companies world-wide
-- Up 38.37% month-to-date
-- Up 38.66% year-to-date
-- Down 11.99% from its all-time closing high of $89.66 on Jan. 3, 2000
-- Up 42.88% from 52 weeks ago (April 18, 2018), when it closed at $55.23
-- Would be a new 52 week closing high
-- Up 59.74% from its 52 week closing low of $49.40 on Jan. 29, 2019
-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today
-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today
-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
-- Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today
All data as of 10:27:08 AM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet