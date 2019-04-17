Log in
QUALCOMM

(QCOM)
Qualcomm Up Over 12%, on Pace for Highest Close Since July 2014 -- Data Talk

04/17/2019 | 11:00am EDT

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) is currently at $78.91, up $8.46 or 12.01%

-- Would be highest close since July 23, 2014, when it closed at $81.60

-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 41.16% over this period

-- Earlier Wednesday, three firms raised their price target on Qualcomm, while three firms raised their rating, Benzinga reported

-- On Tuesday, Apple Inc. and Qualcomm agreed to dismiss all litigation between the two companies world-wide

-- Up 38.37% month-to-date

-- Up 38.66% year-to-date

-- Down 11.99% from its all-time closing high of $89.66 on Jan. 3, 2000

-- Up 42.88% from 52 weeks ago (April 18, 2018), when it closed at $55.23

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 59.74% from its 52 week closing low of $49.40 on Jan. 29, 2019

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:27:08 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 26445.05 Delayed Quote.13.40%
NASDAQ 100 0.48% 7688.135064 Delayed Quote.20.52%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.16% 8010.311127 Delayed Quote.20.21%
QUALCOMM 12.56% 78.005 Delayed Quote.0.47%
S&P 500 -0.02% 2906.86 Delayed Quote.15.91%
