Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualcomm    QCOM

QUALCOMM

(QCOM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Qualcomm : Works to Kickstart 5G for Industrial IoT with Live Ecosystem Demonstrations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 04:01am EDT

HANNOVER, Germany, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), today announced demonstrations of industrial IoT applications with multiple companies at Hannover Messe using a live over-the-air 5G NR network utilizing mobile test devices powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X50 5G modem and antenna modules with integrated RF transceiver, RF front-end and antenna elements.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at (https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2019/04/01/qualcomm-works-kickstart-5g-industrial-iot-live-ecosystem-demonstrations)

Qualcomm Contacts:
Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications
Phone:  1-858-845-5959
Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-858-658-4813
Email: ir@qualcomm.com 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomm-works-to-kickstart-5g-for-industrial-iot-with-live-ecosystem-demonstrations-300821403.html

SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUALCOMM
04:01aQUALCOMM : Works to Kickstart 5G for Industrial IoT with Live Ecosystem Demonstr..
PR
03/27APPLE : Qualcomm Trade Blows
DJ
03/26APPLE : Violated Qualcomm Patent, U.S. Trade Judge Rules --2nd Update
DJ
03/26QUALCOMM : ALJ Rules in Favor of Qualcomm in Patent Infringement Case Against Ap..
PR
03/26Apple, Qualcomm gird for next phase of patent battle after mixed U.S. rulings
RE
03/26APPLE : Violated Qualcomm Patent, U.S. Trade Judge Rules --2nd Update
DJ
03/26MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher As Energy, Financial Sectors Rally
DJ
03/26APPLE : Violated Qualcomm Patent, U.S. Trade Judge Rules -- Update
DJ
03/26APPLE : Violated Qualcomm Patent, U.S. Trade Judge Rules
DJ
03/26APPLE : Trading Down 0.6% Following Qualcomm Patent Decision
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About