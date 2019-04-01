Qualcomm : Works to Kickstart 5G for Industrial IoT with Live Ecosystem Demonstrations

HANNOVER, Germany, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), today announced demonstrations of industrial IoT applications with multiple companies at Hannover Messe using a live over-the-air 5G NR network utilizing mobile test devices powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X50 5G modem and antenna modules with integrated RF transceiver, RF front-end and antenna elements.
The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at (https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2019/04/01/qualcomm-works-kickstart-5g-industrial-iot-live-ecosystem-demonstrations)
