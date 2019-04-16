Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualcomm    QCOM

QUALCOMM

(QCOM)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/16 03:26:28 pm
67.155 USD   +17.44%
03:15pApple and Qualcomm settle royalty dispute
RE
03:11pFRIED CHICKEN VS $13 : Apple, Qualcomm explain claims to jury as trial opens
RE
03:05pQUALCOMM : and Apple Agree to Drop All Litigation
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Qualcomm : and Apple Agree to Drop All Litigation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 03:05pm EDT

  • Agreement ends all ongoing litigation, including with Apple’s contract manufacturers
  • Companies have reached a global patent license agreement and a chipset supply agreement

Qualcomm and Apple® today announced an agreement to dismiss all litigation between the two companies worldwide. The settlement includes a payment from Apple to Qualcomm. The companies also have reached a six-year license agreement, effective as of April 1, 2019, including a two-year option to extend, and a multiyear chipset supply agreement.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple’s four software platforms — iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm’s website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom (www.apple.com/newsroom), or call Apple’s Media Helpline at (408) 974-2042.

© 2019 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUALCOMM
03:17pQUALCOMM INC/DE : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
03:15pApple and Qualcomm settle royalty dispute
RE
03:11pFRIED CHICKEN VS $13 : Apple, Qualcomm explain claims to jury as trial opens
RE
03:05pQUALCOMM : and Apple Agree to Drop All Litigation
BU
03:02pAPPLE : Qualcomm Courtroom Showdown Kicks Off -- Update
DJ
12:51pQUALCOMM : Launches Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program; Provides B2B webs..
AQ
12:08pQUALCOMM : Launches Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program
PU
11:12aAPPLE : Qualcomm Courtroom Showdown Kicks Off
DJ
04/13QUALCOMM : The Billion-Dollar Staredown -2-
DJ
04/13APPLE : The Billion-Dollar Staredown
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 315 M
EBIT 2019 4 970 M
Net income 2019 3 186 M
Debt 2019 10 898 M
Yield 2019 4,39%
P/E ratio 2019 20,63
P/E ratio 2020 17,28
EV / Sales 2019 3,94x
EV / Sales 2020 3,60x
Capitalization 69 205 M
Chart QUALCOMM
Duration : Period :
Qualcomm Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALCOMM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 64,5 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven M. Mollenkopf Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cristiano R. Amon President
Jeffrey William Henderson Non-Executive Chairman
George S. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary Gendron Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALCOMM0.07%69 205
INTEL CORPORATION20.22%253 185
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%214 783
BROADCOM INC24.43%125 246
NVIDIA CORPORATION38.35%112 389
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS23.56%108 026
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About