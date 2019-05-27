Qualcomm : and Lenovo Unveil World's First 5G PC Powered By The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G Compute Platform

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), announced in conjunction with Lenovo™ the world's first1 5G PC2 today at its COMPUTEX Press Conference. Project Limitless encompasses a strong technology collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. a leader in 5G connectivity, and Lenovo, the leader in PCs, to bring innovation to the always on, always connected PC ecosystem. Project Limitless is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8cx 5G compute platform and is the world's first 7nm platform purpose-built for PCs that offers 5G connectivity.

