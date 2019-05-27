Qualcomm : and Lenovo Unveil World's First 5G PC Powered By The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G Compute Platform

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), announced in conjunction with Lenovo™ the world's first1 5G PC2 today at its COMPUTEX Press Conference. Project Limitless encompasses a strong technology collaboration betweenQualcomm Technologies, Inc. a leader in 5G connectivity, and Lenovo, the leader in PCs, to bring innovation to the always on, always connected PC ecosystem. Project Limitless is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8cx 5G compute platform and is the world's first 7nm platform purpose-built for PCs that offers 5G connectivity.

'Our collaboration with Lenovo will deliver transformative PC user experiences for both consumers and the enterprise thanks to the platform's performance and power efficiency, combined with the high speed, low-latency connectivity made possible by 5G,' said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile business unit, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. 'Bandwidth-intensive tasks that involve downloading and uploading large files over a wireless connection can be exponentially faster, 'making remote storage feel as seamless as local storage', this will change the way users create, collaborate and communicate with their computing devices.'

The Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform is the most extreme Snapdragon platform ever designed, with extreme performance, extreme battery life and extreme connectivity. It supports immersive user experiences, multi-gigabit LTE, multi-day battery life*, and enterprise applications and security. The platform features the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G modem, a single-chip multi-mode solution which along with Qualcomm Technologies' RF Front-End, allows OEMs to bring 5G connectivity to new and innovative PC form factors.

'At Lenovo, we don't innovate for the sake of technology alone. Everything we do is about improving people's experience,' said Johnson Jia, senior vice president and general manager, Consumer Business of Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo. 'With real 5G in a PC, it's all about satisfying users' need for speed: faster file transfers and streaming in 4K, 8K and even AR/VR; faster and higher quality video chats on-the-go; even faster screen refreshes for mobile gaming. When we say limitless connectivity, we mean it - 5G PC users the world-over will save time, stay productive, or get online entertainment from nearly anywhere, at any time.'

The Snapdragon 8cx 5G platform includes the Snapdragon X55 5G modem, which integrates Category 22 LTE, achieving peak download speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps, for the fastest 4G connectivity available today. The platform is compatible with virtually any band used by global operators in any region, so users can rely on their Always On, Always Connected PC to stay connected almost anywhere in the world.

The 5G-enabled Project Limitless collaboration with Lenovo is the latest example of how Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes, and communicates. Consumers can expect more to come from Lenovo and Qualcomm in early 2020.

*Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage, and other factors.

Always On, Always Connected PCs require network connectivity.

[1] Based on research conducted by Lenovo in May 2019 of laptops sold by major PC manufacturers shipping > 1 million units worldwide annually.

[2] With required 5G network coverage (launching in select areas in 2019; expanding after that.