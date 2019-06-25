Log in
Qualcomm : and Tencent QQ Collaborate to Bring Watch QQ Experiences to Snapdragon Wear Platforms

06/25/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

SHANGHAI, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Tencent QQ announced that the two companies worked together to bring the popular QQ communication service to wearables powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ Platforms by announcing Watch QQ, an optimized version of QQ for smartwatches. The fast growing QQ social platform is favored by Chinese young people, and provides instant messaging, news, entertainment and payment functions to more than 800 million users.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at (https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2019/06/25/qualcomm-and-tencent-qq-collaborate-bring-watch-qq-experiences-snapdragon)

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Qualcomm, Snapdragon and Snapdragon Wear are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm Contacts:
Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications
Phone: 1-858-845-5959
Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-858-658-1387
Email: ir@qualcomm.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomm-and-tencent-qq-collaborate-to-bring-watch-qq-experiences-to-snapdragon-wear-platforms-300874889.html

SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
