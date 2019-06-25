Qualcomm : and Tencent QQ Collaborate to Bring Watch QQ Experiences to Snapdragon Wear Platforms

SHANGHAI, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Tencent QQ announced that the two companies worked together to bring the popular QQ communication service to wearables powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ Platforms by announcing Watch QQ, an optimized version of QQ for smartwatches. The fast growing QQ social platform is favored by Chinese young people, and provides instant messaging, news, entertainment and payment functions to more than 800 million users.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at (https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2019/06/25/qualcomm-and-tencent-qq-collaborate-bring-watch-qq-experiences-snapdragon)

