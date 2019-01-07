Qualcomm : demonstrates continued leadership as industry transitions to Wi-Fi 6 technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), today continued to build on its Wi-Fi 6 networking technology traction with the announcement of a home mesh networking product with NETGEAR, accentuating a long list of previously announced and commercially available enterprise and carrier networking products based on the Qualcomm® Wi-Fi 6 Networking platform from Ruckus, Huawei, H3C, NEC, EnGenius, Charter Communications, Calix, and KT. Taken together, these products attest to the significant traction Qualcomm Technologies has achieved, as well as the leadership role the company is playing in defining and guiding the adoption of high-capacity, high-efficiency experiences based on the forthcoming 802.11ax wireless standard.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at

(https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2019/01/07/qualcomm-demonstrates-continued-leadership-industry-transitions-wi-fi-6)

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6 Networking platforms and Qualcomm 802.11ax chipsets are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm Contacts:

Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications

Phone: 1-858-845-5959

Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

John Sinnott, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-858-658-4813

Email: ir@qualcomm.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomm-demonstrates-continued-leadership-as-industry-transitions-to-wi-fi-6-technology-300774142.html

SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated