MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualcomm, Inc.

QUALCOMM, INC.

(QCOM)
New Qualcomm Program Will Aid Small Businesses With Mobile-First Transition

06/12/2020 | 02:52pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. on Friday said it was launching a new program "designed to help small businesses convert to a mobile-first work environment necessary to thrive in today's business climate."

The Qualcomm Small Business Accelerator Program will provide products powered by Qualcomm Technologies solutions and collaboration tools and technical and integration support to help small businesses "continue to maintain operations throughout the current global pandemic and beyond," the company said.

Qualcomm will select 25 small businesses and provide them with a selection of products and technical support valued at up to $25,000 and customized to the needs of the selected business.

Other companies, including Citrix, Lenovo, Samsung and Targus "will play key roles in the Qualcomm Small Business Accelerator Program," Qualcomm said, adding Best Buy Business also plans to provide technical support.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

