Qualcomm : Board of Directors Appoints Jamie Miller to Board

05/04/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (Nasdaq: QCOM) today announced that its Board of Directors appointed Jamie S. Miller to the Board, effective immediately.  Miller will serve on the audit committee and her term as a member of the Board of Directors continues until Qualcomm's annual meeting of stockholders in 2021.

Miller served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of GE from November 2017 to February 2020. In this role, she was responsible for leading GE's overall financial activities and global finance organization, including accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, tax, investor relations, internal audit and treasury. She also led GE's core Digital Technology function and held operational responsibility for GE Capital. Miller joined GE in 2008 as Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. She went on to become GE's Chief Information Officer where she led the company's global information technology strategy, services and operations. After two and a half years in that role, Miller became the President and CEO of GE Transportation, a global technology leader and supplier to the rail, mining, marine, stationary power, and drilling industries with annual revenue of roughly $5 billion and more than 10,000 employees globally.

"On behalf of the Qualcomm Board, I want to welcome Jamie as a member of Qualcomm's Board of Directors," said Mark McLaughlin, Chairman of the Board, Qualcomm Incorporated. "Her long career with GE, extensive financial background and her leadership of large GE business's will bring valuable additional perspective and insight to our boardroom."

Miller holds a bachelor of science degree in Accounting from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

About Qualcomm
Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

Qualcomm Contacts:
Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications
Phone:  1-858-845-5959
Email:  corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-858-658-4813
Email: ir@qualcomm.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomms-board-of-directors-appoints-jamie-miller-to-board-301052023.html

SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2020
