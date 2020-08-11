Qualcomm : Shares Higher After U.S. Appeals Court Throws Out Antitrust Ruling

Log in
08/11/2020 | 12:52pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of Qualcomm Inc. are moving higher on the Nasdaq Tuesday following news that a U.S. appeals court tossed out an antitrust ruling against the company.

At 12:30 p.m. EDT, the company's stock had risen 4.23% to trade at $110.85. The stock opened at $106.20 and had traded as low as $104.74 earlier in the session.

The Wall Street Journal said the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals threw out a trial judge's antitrust judgment against the company.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

