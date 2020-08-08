Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualcomm, Inc.    QCOM

QUALCOMM, INC.

(QCOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Qualcomm : lobbies U.S. to sell chips for Huawei 5G phones - WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/08/2020 | 09:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Qualcomm sign is seen at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai

Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc is lobbying the U.S. government to revoke restrictions on sale of components to Huawei Technologies Co, after the Chinese company was blacklisted by the United States, The Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/qualcomm-lobbies-u-s-to-sell-chips-for-huawei-5g-phones-11596888001?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=1 on Saturday.

Qualcomm is lobbying to sell chips to Huawei that the Chinese company would include in its 5G phones, according to the report, citing a presentation by Qualcomm.

With these restrictions, the U.S. has handed Qualcomm's foreign competitors a market worth as much as $8 billion annually, the report said.

Qualcomm did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The company resolved a licensing dispute with Huawei last month, which will pay Qualcomm a catch-up payment of $1.8 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on QUALCOMM, INC.
09:31aQUALCOMM : lobbies U.S. to sell chips for Huawei 5G phones - WSJ
RE
08:43aHuawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese media..
RE
08:15aQualcomm Lobbies U.S. to Sell Chips for Huawei 5G Phones
DJ
08/05QUALCOMM INC/DE : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05QUALCOMM : Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders..
PR
08/05QUALCOMM : Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Ce..
PR
08/04QUALCOMM : XR viewers deliver next-generation, immersive experiences through 5G ..
PU
08/03Samsung denies interest in Arm Holdings stake
RE
08/03QUALCOMM INC : From Neutral to Buy by Bernstein
MD
07/31Trump to Sign Order Demanding China's ByteDance to Divest TikTok -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 076 M - -
Net income 2020 4 142 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
Yield 2020 2,34%
Capitalization 122 B 122 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,11x
EV / Sales 2021 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart QUALCOMM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Qualcomm, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALCOMM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 113,81 $
Last Close Price 108,25 $
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven M. Mollenkopf Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cristiano R. Amon President
Mark D. McLaughlin Chairman
Akash Palkhiwala Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James H. Thompson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALCOMM, INC.22.69%122 135
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED30.82%381 588
NVIDIA CORPORATION90.39%275 568
INTEL CORPORATION-19.75%204 272
BROADCOM INC.3.14%131 084
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.11%122 333
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group