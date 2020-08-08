Qualcomm : lobbies U.S. to sell chips for Huawei 5G phones - WSJ

Qualcomm is lobbying to sell chips to Huawei that the Chinese company would include in its 5G phones, according to the report, citing a presentation by Qualcomm.

With these restrictions, the U.S. has handed Qualcomm's foreign competitors a market worth as much as $8 billion annually, the report said.

Qualcomm did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The company resolved a licensing dispute with Huawei last month, which will pay Qualcomm a catch-up payment of $1.8 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter.

