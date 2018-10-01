Qualicorp : Material Fact

QUALICORP CONSULTORIA E CORRETORA DE SEGUROS S.A.
A publicly-held company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 11.992.680/0001-93
NIRE 35.300.379.560
MATERIAL FACT NOTICE
Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S.A., a publicly-held company, with headquarters in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Rua Doutor Plínio Barreto, n° 365, part, Bela Vista, Zip Code 01313-020 ("Company"), in accordance with Section 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404/76, as amended, and, as provided for in Rule No. 358/2002 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - "CVM"), as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the general market that, as unanimously approved by the Company's Board of Directors, a non-disposal of shares and non-compete agreement (Contrato de Assunção de Obrigação de Não Alienação de Ações e Não Competição de Negócios) was entered into by and between the Company and Mr. José Seripieri Filho, a shareholder of the Company and indirect holder of approximately fifteen percent (15%) of the Company's total capital stock ("Agreement").
Further information regarding the Agreement can be found at the "Notice on Related-Party Transactions" available on the date hereof at the Company's website (http://ri.qualicorp.com.br) and CVM's website (http://www.cvm.gov.br).
São Paulo, October 1st, 2018.
Grace Cury de Almeida Gonçalves Tourinho
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
