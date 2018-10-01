Log in
QUALICORP (QUAL3)

QUALICORP (QUAL3)
Qualicorp : Material Fact

10/01/2018 | 12:22pm CEST

QUALICORP CONSULTORIA E CORRETORA DE SEGUROS S.A.

A publicly-held company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 11.992.680/0001-93

NIRE 35.300.379.560

MATERIAL FACT NOTICE

Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S.A., a publicly-held company, with headquarters in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Rua Doutor Plínio Barreto, n° 365, part, Bela Vista, Zip Code 01313-020 ("Company"), in accordance with Section 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404/76, as amended, and, as provided for in Rule No. 358/2002 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - "CVM"), as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the general market that, as unanimously approved by the Company's Board of Directors, a non-disposal of shares and non-compete agreement (Contrato de Assunção de Obrigação de Não Alienação de Ações e Não Competição de Negócios) was entered into by and between the Company and Mr. José Seripieri Filho, a shareholder of the Company and indirect holder of approximately fifteen percent (15%) of the Company's total capital stock ("Agreement").

Further information regarding the Agreement can be found at the "Notice on Related-Party Transactions" available on the date hereof at the Company's website (http://ri.qualicorp.com.br) and CVM's website (http://www.cvm.gov.br).

The Department of Investor Relations is available in the event of additional queries.

São Paulo, October 1st, 2018.

Grace Cury de Almeida Gonçalves Tourinho

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

SP - 23493581v1

Disclaimer

Qualicorp SA published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 10:21:10 UTC
