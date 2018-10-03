Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Qualicorp    QUAL3   BRQUALACNOR6

QUALICORP (QUAL3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/03
12.91 BRL   +10.91%
12:33aQUALICORP : Notice to the Market - Board Qualicorp
PU
10/01QUALICORP : Notice to the Market - Non-Participation Relationship Ag..
PU
10/01QUALICORP : Material Fact
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Qualicorp : Notice to the Market - Board Qualicorp

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 12:33am CEST

QUALICORP CONSULTORIA E CORRETORA DE SEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 11.992.680/0001-93

NIRE 35.300.379.560

Notice to the Market

In view of the repercussion of the agreement celebrated between Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros SA and its founder, shareholder and current CEO Mr. José Seripieri Filho ("Shareholder"), as disclosed in a Material Fact published on October 1st, following clarifications:

1) The Board of Directors decided unanimously (without interference or participation of the Shareholder) to be in the best interest of the Company to contract with the Shareholder a long-term alignment involving the non-disposal of shares and non-compete agreement.

2) The decision of the Board of Directors was based on analysis and discussions over several months, with the advice of renowned specialists in various areas (legal, human resources and management) taking into account market practices and references.

3) The Board of Directors understands that the indemnification paid to the Shareholder is adequate, within market parameters and represents an important contribution of value to the Company, since there was no protection mechanism of this nature until then.

4) It is also important to note that the Shareholder is not a controlling shareholder of the Company, did not participate in the Annual Shareholders Meeting that elected the current Board of Directors and did not interfere with or participate in the meetings of the Board of Directors that defined the contracting.

5) The Board of Directors has acted within its legal competence, fulfills its fiduciary duty and observes the corporate governance rules in the interest of all shareholders of the Company.

The Company regrets that inferences and conclusions may have caused market apprehension and will remain available to provide all clarifications to the competent authorities on the importance, fairness and legality of the process.

São Paulo, October 2nd, 2018.

Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Qualicorp SA published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 22:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUALICORP
12:33aQUALICORP : Notice to the Market - Board Qualicorp
PU
10/01QUALICORP : Notice to the Market - Non-Participation Relationship Agreement
PU
10/01QUALICORP : Material Fact
PU
06/01QUALICORP : Notice to Shareholders - Interim Dividend Payment
PU
04/17QUALICORP : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Material Equity Interest - XP ..
PU
02/09QUALICORP : Notice to the Market - Disposal of Material Equity Interest - Wellin..
PU
01/29QUALICORP : Notice to the Market - Disposal of Material Equity Interest - Wellin..
PU
01/26QUALICORP : Notice to the Market - Disposal of Material Equity Interest - Wellin..
PU
01/22QUALICORP : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Relevant Interest - Wellington
PU
2017QUALICORP : Notice to Shareholders - Interim Dividend Payment
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 2 071 M
EBIT 2018 687 M
Net income 2018 448 M
Finance 2018 608 M
Yield 2018 11,4%
P/E ratio 2018 6,83
P/E ratio 2019 6,09
EV / Sales 2018 1,30x
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
Capitalization 3 296 M
Chart QUALICORP
Duration : Period :
Qualicorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALICORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 24,5  BRL
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Seripieri Filho Chairman, Chief Executive & Strategic Officer
Rosângela Martins de Souza Director-Operation, Administrative & Compliance
Grace Cury de Almeida Gonçalves Tourinho Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Wilson Olivieri Executive Director
Raul Rosenthal Ladeira de Matos Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALICORP-61.07%821
ALLIANZ0.26%94 863
CHUBB LTD-8.87%61 692
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP4.59%47 952
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-10.91%47 159
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.49%42 125
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.