Qualicorp : Notice to the Market - Board Qualicorp

QUALICORP CONSULTORIA E CORRETORA DE SEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 11.992.680/0001-93

NIRE 35.300.379.560

Notice to the Market

In view of the repercussion of the agreement celebrated between Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros SA and its founder, shareholder and current CEO Mr. José Seripieri Filho ("Shareholder"), as disclosed in a Material Fact published on October 1st, following clarifications:

1) The Board of Directors decided unanimously (without interference or participation of the Shareholder) to be in the best interest of the Company to contract with the Shareholder a long-term alignment involving the non-disposal of shares and non-compete agreement.

2) The decision of the Board of Directors was based on analysis and discussions over several months, with the advice of renowned specialists in various areas (legal, human resources and management) taking into account market practices and references.

3) The Board of Directors understands that the indemnification paid to the Shareholder is adequate, within market parameters and represents an important contribution of value to the Company, since there was no protection mechanism of this nature until then.

4) It is also important to note that the Shareholder is not a controlling shareholder of the Company, did not participate in the Annual Shareholders Meeting that elected the current Board of Directors and did not interfere with or participate in the meetings of the Board of Directors that defined the contracting.

5) The Board of Directors has acted within its legal competence, fulfills its fiduciary duty and observes the corporate governance rules in the interest of all shareholders of the Company.

The Company regrets that inferences and conclusions may have caused market apprehension and will remain available to provide all clarifications to the competent authorities on the importance, fairness and legality of the process.

São Paulo, October 2nd, 2018.

Board of Directors