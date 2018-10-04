Qualicorp : Notice to the Market - Disposal of Material Equity Interest - Wellington

QUALICORP CONSULTORIA E CORRETORA DE SEGUROS S.A. ("Company")

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 11.992.680/0001-93

NIRE 35.300.379.560

Publicy-held Company

Notice to the Market

In accordance with Article 12 of Instruction 358 issued by the Brazilian Securities and

Exchange Commission ("CVM") on January 3, 2002, as amended, Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S.A. ("Company") hereby informs its Shareholders and the market in general that on October 04th, 2018, the Company received a notice from Wellington Management Group LLP ("Wellington"), informing that its interests reached 13,551,796 common shares, representing approximately 4.78% of the capital issued by Qualicorp.

The above-mentioned shareholdings are strictly for investment purposes, there being no intention of altering Qualicorp's control or management structure.

São Paulo, October 04th, 2018.

Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S.A.

Grace Tourinho

Investor Relations Officer