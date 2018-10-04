Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Qualicorp    QUAL3   BRQUALACNOR6

QUALICORP (QUAL3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Qualicorp : Notice to the Market - Disposal of Material Equity Interest - Wellington

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 11:28pm CEST

QUALICORP CONSULTORIA E CORRETORA DE SEGUROS S.A. ("Company")

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 11.992.680/0001-93

NIRE 35.300.379.560

Publicy-held Company

Notice to the Market

In accordance with Article 12 of Instruction 358 issued by the Brazilian Securities and

Exchange Commission ("CVM") on January 3, 2002, as amended, Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S.A. ("Company") hereby informs its Shareholders and the market in general that on October 04th, 2018, the Company received a notice from Wellington Management Group LLP ("Wellington"), informing that its interests reached 13,551,796 common shares, representing approximately 4.78% of the capital issued by Qualicorp.

The above-mentioned shareholdings are strictly for investment purposes, there being no intention of altering Qualicorp's control or management structure.

São Paulo, October 04th, 2018.

Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S.A.

Grace Tourinho

Investor Relations Officer

APPENDIX I

Disclaimer

Qualicorp SA published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 21:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUALICORP
10/04QUALICORP : Notice to the Market - Disposal of Material Equity Interest - Wellin..
PU
10/03QUALICORP : Notice to the Market - Board Qualicorp
PU
10/01QUALICORP : Notice to the Market - Non-Participation Relationship Agreement
PU
10/01QUALICORP : Material Fact
PU
06/01QUALICORP : Notice to Shareholders - Interim Dividend Payment
PU
04/17QUALICORP : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Material Equity Interest - XP ..
PU
02/09QUALICORP : Notice to the Market - Disposal of Material Equity Interest - Wellin..
PU
01/29QUALICORP : Notice to the Market - Disposal of Material Equity Interest - Wellin..
PU
01/26QUALICORP : Notice to the Market - Disposal of Material Equity Interest - Wellin..
PU
01/22QUALICORP : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Relevant Interest - Wellington
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 2 054 M
EBIT 2018 687 M
Net income 2018 448 M
Finance 2018 608 M
Yield 2018 8,70%
P/E ratio 2018 7,40
P/E ratio 2019 6,60
EV / Sales 2018 1,44x
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
Capitalization 3 568 M
Chart QUALICORP
Duration : Period :
Qualicorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUALICORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 21,5  BRL
Spread / Average Target 71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Seripieri Filho Chairman, Chief Executive & Strategic Officer
Rosângela Martins de Souza Director-Operation, Administrative & Compliance
Grace Cury de Almeida Gonçalves Tourinho Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Wilson Olivieri Executive Director
Raul Rosenthal Ladeira de Matos Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUALICORP-57.86%916
ALLIANZ0.50%93 746
CHUBB LTD-8.69%61 813
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP4.21%47 552
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-10.59%47 328
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.52%42 135
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.