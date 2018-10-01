Qualicorp : Notice to the Market - Non-Participation Relationship Agreement

QUALICORP CONSULTORIA E CORRETORA DE SEGUROS S.A.

A publicly-held company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 11.992.680/0001-93

NIRE 35.300.379.560

NOTICE ON RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS

São Paulo, October 1st, 2018 - Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S.A., a publicly-held company, with headquarters in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Rua Doutor Plínio Barreto, n° 365, part, Bela Vista, Zip Code 01313-020 ("Company"), in accordance with Rule No. 480/2009 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - "CVM"), as amended, hereby discloses the following information, under the terms of Annex 30-XXXIII to CVM Rule No. 480/2009:

I - description of the transaction:

a) the parties and their relation with the issuer:

The Company and Mr. José Seripieri Filho, as shareholder and indirect holder of approximately fifteen percent (15%) of the total capital stock of the Company ("Shareholder") entered into a non-disposal of shares and non-compete agreement (Contrato de Assunção de Obrigação de Não Alienação de Ações e Não Competição de Negócios) ("Agreement").

b) transaction purpose and main terms and conditions:

Within the scope of the Agreement, the Shareholder committed, during a term of 6 years, to (i) do not dispose of 13,652,913 shares issued by the Company and held by the Shareholder, which is equivalent to one hundred and fifty percent (150%) of the indemnification, regardless of being or not in office in the management of the Company, with periodic adjustments of the amount of shares subject to the non-disposal obligation, according to the variation of the shares' price traded at the Brazilian Stock Exchange (Bolsa, Brasil Balcão - B3) and with partial releases as of the 48th month; (ii) do not compete with the businesses of the Company; (iii) do not solicit any client, supplier, distributor or any person to leave their employment or quit providing services to the Company. In return, the Company shall pay to the Shareholder the total amount net of taxes of BRL 150,000,000 (one hundred and fifty million Brazilian Reais), as indemnification, in cash. The term of validity of the non-compete obligation can be extended for 2 years, at any time until the 5th year counted as of the execution of the Agreement, and at the exclusive discretion of the Company, upon the payment of an additional indemnification to the Shareholder. In the event of default of the abovementioned obligations undertaken by the Shareholder, the Agreement provides for the imposition of a fine, to be paid to the Company, of up to one hundred and fifty percent (150%) of the indemnification.

II - if, when, how and to what extent the transaction counterparty, its partners or managers took part in:

a) the issuer's decision making process concerning the transaction, describing such participation:

The Shareholder did not have any participation and/or anyhow interfered in the decision making process of the issuer.

The transaction was unanimously approved by the totality of the members of the Board of Directors, except for the Shareholder, who was not involved in the discussions nor took part in the resolution, which was approved by the Company's Board of Directors on September 25, 2018, in a meeting without the attendance of the Shareholder.

b) negotiation of the transaction as representatives of the issuer, describing such participation:

The Shareholder did not participate nor was involved in the negotiation of the transaction as the representative of the issuer.

III - detailed justification of the reasons why the issuer's management considers that the transaction complied with the commutative conditions or provides for adequate compensatory payment, informing:

a) whether the issuer requested proposals, conducted any procedures with a view to call for prices, or otherwise sought to carry out the transaction with third parties, explaining, in negative case, the reasons why it did not do so or, in affirmative case, the procedures carried out and the results thereof;

The activity market of the Company is in an enhanced transformation moment and the Board of Directors considered essential a long-term strategical engagement with the Shareholder, founder and main leader of the Company. Using consultancy works as a reference, hired by the Board of Directors and provided by McKinsey, Spencer Stuart and Mercer, the Board decided to negotiate a non-disposal of shares with the Shareholder and non-compete agreement for the term of 6 years, extendable in the abovementioned conditions. Based on the market references identified by the Company's consultants, the Board of Directors decided that the amount stipulated for the Shareholder's indemnification in contribution for the obligations and terms undertaken by the Shareholder are fair and attend to the normal market conditions.

b) reasons that leaded the issuer to carry out the transaction with the related party other than with third parties:

There are no third parties in the same conditions as the Shareholder nor that have the same knowledge regarding the Company or its activity market. The long-term strategical engagement with the Shareholder of non-competition sums a significant value to the Company's business. Such engagement was referenced to the Board of Directors by the external consultants hired by the Company.

c) detailed description of the actions taken and procedures adopted for ensuring the commutativity of the transaction:

The Board of Directors interacted with the specialized consultants in order to establish the terms and conditions of the negotiation engaged, throughout several meetings with the totality of the

-2 -

members of the Board of Directors, none of which had the attendance of the Shareholder, taking into account the parameters and market practices.

São Paulo, October 1st, 2018.

Grace Cury de Almeida Gonçalves Tourinho

CFO and Investor Relations Officer Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S.A.

-3 -