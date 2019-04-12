Log in
Qualicorp : Notice to the Market - Resubmission of the Management Proposal to the Annual General Meeting and to the Extraordinary Meeting to be held on April 29, 2019

04/12/2019 | 08:58pm EDT

QUALICORP CONSULTORIA E CORRETORA DE SEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 11.992.680/0001-93

NIRE 35.300.379.560

Publicy-held Company

Notice to the Market

São Paulo, April 12, 2019

QUALICORP CONSULTORIA E CORRETORA DE SEGUROS S.A. ("Company"), hereby informs its Shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the Company resubmitted the Management Proposal to the Annual General Meeting and to the Extraordinary Meeting to be held on April 29, 2019.

The maximum value limit proposed for the annual compensation of the Management Compensation is hereby adjusted so as to reduce it to R$42,765,808.00 (forty-two million, seven hundred and sixty-five thousand, eight hundred and eight reais), constant in item 6 of the Management Proposal. In addition, and to reflect this change, item 13.2 and item 13.3 of the Reference Form, set forth in Annex D of the Management Proposal, has been adjusted.

As result of the aforementioned adjustment, the Company recommends retransmitting any votes regarding the annual global compensation of the Company's management, rendered to date by sending the Distance Voting Bulletin to the Company. We clarify that the deadline for the shareholder to transmit, if he wishes, a new ballot instruction remains on April 22, 2018.

The Management Proposal was provided, on this date, to the Company's shareholders and to the market in general through the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) (www.cvm.gov.br), B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, (www.b3.com.br) and the Company itself (www.qualicorp.com.br/ri).

Sincerely,

Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S.A.

Miss Grace Cury de Almeida Gonçalves Tourinho

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Qualicorp SA published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2019 00:57:01 UTC
